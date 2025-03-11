ARTICLE
11 March 2025

ICE Worksite Raid – Employer Toolkit

United States Immigration
Geetha Nadiminti Adinata,Charles A. Roach, and Chrstine Rodriguez
The significant increase in worksite enforcement activity by ICE, including the arrest of undocumented workers, shows no signs of abating. While some of the Trump administration's immigration initiatives and policy changes have been blunted by legal challenges, the same cannot be expected for current widespread worksite enforcement efforts. Employers should consider the preparation actions recommended in this Toolkit to be a matter of urgency and critical to your defense strategy if your organization is hit with an enforcement action. Taking steps to prepare now could mean the difference between heavy fines, operational disruption, and possible criminal penalties in egregious cases versus the continuity of your business operation.

TOOLKIT INCLUDES:

  • ICE Worksite Raid – Response Checklist
  • ICE Worksite Raids – How Employers Can be Prepared
  • ICE Worksite Raid – Employer Rights and Responsibilities
  • Know Your Rights – If ICE Visits Your Home

Geetha Nadiminti Adinata
Charles A. Roach
Chrstine Rodriguez
