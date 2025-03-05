Immigration Law Update – TPS For Venezuelans In 2025

TPS Overview

The Immigration Act of 1990 ("IMMACT") established Temporary Protected Status ("TPS") for noncitizens who are temporarily unable to return to their home countries due to conditions there such as natural disasters or war. This covers only nationals of certain eligible countries which are designated by the Department of Homeland Security. The list of eligible countries is updated regularly.

Venezuela was originally added to the list in 2021, and then again in 2023 due to national unrest and economic struggles within that country. On February 2, 2025, it was announced that Venezuela would be removed from the TPS list of eligible countries as of April 7, 2025. The estimated 350,000 Venezuelan nationals in the U.S. as of 2023 will be at risk of removal at that time.

The Department of Homeland Security has issued this termination in response to growing concern over the large number of unlawful immigrants who have entered the U.S. in recent years, and the increasing presence of Venezuelan gang members engaging in criminal activities.

Benefits of TPS Status

The benefits of being covered under TPS include:

Protection from removal proceedings

Eligibility for employment authorization

Eligibility to apply for travel authorization

In a time when many noncitizens in the United States have concerns about possible removal due to highly publicized ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids, TPS status confers protections even for those who did not enter lawfully if they meet certain requirements (See Requirements to Qualify for TPS below. Per the Court's finding in the 2021 case Sanchez v. Mayorkas , TPS is not equivalent to lawful admission but grants legal permission to remain in the U.S. Because they have not been lawfully admitted, individuals covered under TPS cannot apply for permanent resident status on the basis of their TPS status.

Countries Covered Under TPS

The current list of countries covered under TPS designation includes:

Afghanistan –through May 20, 2025

Burma (Myanmar) –through November 25, 2025

Cameroon –through June 7, 2025

El Salvador –through September 9, 2025

Ethiopia – through December 12, 2025

Haiti –through August 3, 2025

Honduras – through July 5, 2025

Lebanon – through May 27, 2026

Nepal – through June 24, 2025

Nicaragua – through July 5, 2025

Somalia – through March 17, 2026

South Sudan – through May 3, 2025

Sudan – through October 19, 2026

Syria – through September 30, 2025

Ukraine – through October 19, 2026

Venezuela – now ends April 7, 2025

Yemen – through March 3, 2026

2025 Updates to TPS for Venezuelans

The above designations are current as of this writing, but subject to change as determined by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Once DHS determines a country is safe to return home to, they terminate the TPS designation. Individuals covered under TPS then no longer have the right to work in the United States and will no longer be protected from removal (deportation).

In this case, an individual in the U.S. under TPS may wish to adjust their status if they want to remain in the U.S. See our adjustment of status page. If you are a Venezuelan national in the U.S. under the TPS program, you may wish to adjust your status in order to start the process toward legal permanent residency.

Since the year 2021, 600,000 Venezuelan nationals have benefited from TPS protection in the United States. The new DHS Secretary, Kristi Noem, recently announced that Venezuela's TPS designation will end in April of 2025. At that time, more than half of the Venezuelans in the U.S. may be eligible for removal if they do not adjust their status before then.

Requirements to Qualify for TPS

In order to qualify for TPS, an individual has to fulfill certain requirements, including:

Be a national of one of the countries on the list above

Not be barred from the U.S. based on certain criminal activity or national security concerns

Have entered the U.S. after the effective date

Have maintained continued residence in the U.S.

Apply for status during the registration period before the deadline

For country-specific date requirements for residency and TPS registration, please see Temporary Protected Status | USCIS.

Legal Challenges to Termination of Venezuelan TPS Status

In February of 2025, two advocacy groups filed separate lawsuits on behalf of Venezuelan immigrants which challenge the termination of TPS protections for them. The lawsuits contend that the Department of Homeland Security lacks the authority to terminate Venezuela's TPS status, even though the Secretary of Homeland Security has exercised that authority since 2017.

It remains to be seen whether the active lawsuits will push back the looming April deadline for termination of TPS status for Venezuelans. A decision to extend the deadline must be made 60 days before the expiration, which has already passed. Only a court injunction is likely to change it at this point.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.