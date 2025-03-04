ARTICLE
4 March 2025

Plans To Replace EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to offer the "Trump Gold Card" to replace the existing EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.
United States Immigration
Carla Josephine Stenzel

President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to offer the "Trump Gold Card" to replace the existing EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The Trump Gold Card Program would allow an investor who is willing to invest $5 million in the U.S. economy to obtain permanent residency.

The current EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program requires an investor to invest at least $800,000 in a company that will employ a minimum of 10 people.

The Trump Gold Card investor would be required to prove that the funds were obtained legally, pass a background check, and satisfy additional screening criteria. This program may be capped at 1 million gold cards.

Programs such as the Trump Gold Card Program aim to attract foreign capital and boost economic growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Carla Josephine Stenzel
Carla Josephine Stenzel
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More