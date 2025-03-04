Plans To Replace EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program

President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to offer the "Trump Gold Card" to replace the existing EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The Trump Gold Card Program would allow an investor who is willing to invest $5 million in the U.S. economy to obtain permanent residency.

The current EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program requires an investor to invest at least $800,000 in a company that will employ a minimum of 10 people.

The Trump Gold Card investor would be required to prove that the funds were obtained legally, pass a background check, and satisfy additional screening criteria. This program may be capped at 1 million gold cards.

Programs such as the Trump Gold Card Program aim to attract foreign capital and boost economic growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.