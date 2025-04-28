Upcoming Webinar: Compliance Chatter Virtual Meetings, April Session

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

Cost

There is no cost to attend, however, registration is required.

About the Program

Join Seyfarth's Immigration and Compliance Enforcement Specialty Practice for the next session of Compliance Chatter, our exclusive virtual series for clients and friends.

As 2025 unfolds, we're seeing a significant shift in worksite enforcement priorities, with ICE intensifying its focus on Form I-9 audits, issuing more Notices of Inspection, and initiating actions based on visa terminations. We expect larger worksite enforcement actions in coming months. With ongoing litigation affecting TPS protections for countries like Haiti and Venezuela, and the looming April 24 end date for the CHNV Parole program, it's more important than ever for employers to stay informed and prepared.

Key Topics We'll Cover:

The Current ICE Landscape – What employers need to know about increased worksite actions, I-9 audits, and other enforcement trends in 2025

What employers need to know about increased worksite actions, I-9 audits, and other enforcement trends in 2025 Visa Terminations and Program Suspensions – How ICE actions and administrative decisions may impact students in general and in the workplace

How ICE actions and administrative decisions may impact students in general and in the workplace TPS and Humanitarian Programs – Updates on the legal status of TPS for Haiti and Venezuela and what's next for CHNV parole

Updates on the legal status of TPS for Haiti and Venezuela and what's next for CHNV parole Litigation Watch – Key court challenges and what they could mean for your compliance strategy

Key court challenges and what they could mean for your compliance strategy Proactive Compliance Planning – Best practices to stay ahead of enforcement actions and minimize operational disruption

Compliance Chatter continues to feature insights from a wide range of thought leaders and practitioners, including former ICE officials, in-house counsel, government affairs experts, and policy specialists with deep experience navigating the evolving enforcement landscape.

Speakers

Dawn M. Lurie, Senior Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Mahsa Aliaskari, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Leon Rodriguez, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

John W. Mazzeo, Senior Director, AGC at Vertical Screen, Inc.

Originally Published 4 April 2025

