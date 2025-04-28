ARTICLE
28 April 2025

Upcoming Webinar: Compliance Chatter Virtual Meetings, April Session

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
As 2025 unfolds, we're seeing a significant shift in worksite enforcement priorities, with ICE intensifying its focus on Form I-9 audits, issuing more Notices of Inspection...
United States Immigration
Dawn Lurie,Mahsa Aliaskari, and Leon Rodriguez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Central

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mountain

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Pacific

Cost

There is no cost to attend, however, registration is required.

REGISTER HERE

About the Program

Join Seyfarth's Immigration and Compliance Enforcement Specialty Practice for the next session of Compliance Chatter, our exclusive virtual series for clients and friends.

As 2025 unfolds, we're seeing a significant shift in worksite enforcement priorities, with ICE intensifying its focus on Form I-9 audits, issuing more Notices of Inspection, and initiating actions based on visa terminations. We expect larger worksite enforcement actions in coming months. With ongoing litigation affecting TPS protections for countries like Haiti and Venezuela, and the looming April 24 end date for the CHNV Parole program, it's more important than ever for employers to stay informed and prepared.

Key Topics We'll Cover:

  • The Current ICE Landscape – What employers need to know about increased worksite actions, I-9 audits, and other enforcement trends in 2025
  • Visa Terminations and Program Suspensions – How ICE actions and administrative decisions may impact students in general and in the workplace
  • TPS and Humanitarian Programs – Updates on the legal status of TPS for Haiti and Venezuela and what's next for CHNV parole
  • Litigation Watch – Key court challenges and what they could mean for your compliance strategy
  • Proactive Compliance Planning – Best practices to stay ahead of enforcement actions and minimize operational disruption

Compliance Chatter continues to feature insights from a wide range of thought leaders and practitioners, including former ICE officials, in-house counsel, government affairs experts, and policy specialists with deep experience navigating the evolving enforcement landscape.

Speakers

Dawn M. Lurie, Senior Counsel, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Mahsa Aliaskari, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Leon Rodriguez, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

John W. Mazzeo, Senior Director, AGC at Vertical Screen, Inc.

Learn more about our Immigration Compliance & Enforcement practice.

Originally Published 4 April 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dawn Lurie
Dawn Lurie
Photo of Mahsa Aliaskari
Mahsa Aliaskari
Photo of Leon Rodriguez
Leon Rodriguez
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More