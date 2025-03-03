Legal Shifts From The White House - What Employers Need To Know (Video)

self

The legal landscape has shifted quickly in the early days of the new Trump Administration. Changes happening every day have increased the conflicting priorities for in-house counsel. Yet, employers need to be aware of current and potential changes to important employment and immigration laws, regulations, and practices to deftly navigate these developments. This webinar provides strategies to in-house counsel to not only stay informed of the shifting landscape but to also effectively prioritize their resources to address these challenges.

Please join Mintz attorneys John Quill, Corbin Carter, and Emma Follansbee as we discuss topics such as:

Immigration

Potential travel bans and restrictions

ICE I-9 audits and workplace raids

Legislation by delay and adjudication – planning for increased denials and slower processing times for immigration benefits

Termination of Parole and Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

Employment

DEI programs (and paths forward)

EEOC updates

Affirmative action & federal contracting

Wage and hour issues

Joint employer standards (including H-1B)

Union organizing and NLRB landscape

Joint Topic

Impact of Loper Bright decision and federal regulatory landscape

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.