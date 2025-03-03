Legal Shifts From The White House - What Employers Need To Know (Video)

The legal landscape has shifted quickly in the early days of the new Trump Administration. Changes happening every day have increased the conflicting priorities for in-house counsel. Yet, employers need to be aware of current and potential changes to important employment and immigration laws, regulations, and practices to deftly navigate these developments. This webinar provides strategies to in-house counsel to not only stay informed of the shifting landscape but to also effectively prioritize their resources to address these challenges.
Please join Mintz attorneys John Quill, Corbin Carter, and Emma Follansbee as we discuss topics such as:
Immigration
- Potential travel bans and restrictions
- ICE I-9 audits and workplace raids
- Legislation by delay and adjudication – planning for increased denials and slower processing times for immigration benefits
- Termination of Parole and Temporary Protected Status (TPS)
Employment
- DEI programs (and paths forward)
- EEOC updates
- Affirmative action & federal contracting
- Wage and hour issues
- Joint employer standards (including H-1B)
- Union organizing and NLRB landscape
Joint Topic
- Impact of Loper Bright decision and federal regulatory landscape
