25 February 2025

Trump Administration: TPS For Haiti Will Terminate Aug. 3, 2025

United States Immigration
Marissa Prianti

On Feb. 20, 2025, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem partially vacated a July 1, 2024, decision by former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to extend the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Haiti for 18 months.

Secretary Noem has limited the extension to 12 months, expiring Aug. 3, 2025, instead of Feb. 3, 2026. Work authorization documents based upon Haitian TPS are auto-extended to Aug. 3, 2025, rather than Feb. 3, 2026.

If no decision is made to extend Haitian TPS beyond Aug. 3, 2025, the expiration will become final.

Two lawsuits were recently filed in response to Secretary Noem's decision to terminate Venezuelan TPS. Similar legal challenges may be made to the decision to terminate Haitian TPS.

