5 February 2025

Expanding Migrant Operations Center At Naval Station Guantanamo Bay To Full Capacity (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Immigration
Summary

Direct the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of Homeland Security to take all appropriate actions to expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States, and to address attendant immigration enforcement needs identified by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

Additional Documentation

