ONE Connection | Start Anew Project: Empowering Survivors Of Human Trafficking

This fall, Jones Day launched the first-of-its-kind Start Anew Project, hosting one-day clinics for survivors of human trafficking in cities across the United States. As part of its ongoing commitment to providing pro bono services, the Firm created these new clinics, offering services to promote financial and job stability for survivors of human trafficking. Jones Day, in partnership with several clients, planned the clinics, built a website (https://www.startanew.com), and established relationships with supporting NGOs to register the survivors they serve for the clinics.

The first five Start Anew clinics took place in Chicago, Washington, New York, Columbus, and Boston from September to November 2024. More than 300 volunteers participated in the clinics, serving a total of 136 survivors (44 in Chicago, 22 in Washington, 28 in New York, 19 in Columbus, and 23 in Boston). Many of the clinics featured expungement services, assisting survivors in expunging criminal convictions that were the result of their trafficking situation, to allow survivors to seek gainful employment in the future. The clinics also offered a wide array of holistic services designed to promote financial and job stability, such as financial literacy presentations, job and interview skills workshops, free professional clothing, and immigration resources.

HR professionals at several clinics provided survivors with information and resources regarding job openings and applications, resulting in numerous survivors obtaining job interviews. Each survivor who attended a clinic was gifted a "Hope Bag" filled with items generously donated by several Firm clients.

We are overwhelmed by the partnership, collaboration, dedication, and hard work that went into making the Start Anew Project a success in its pilot year. The clinics made a significant impact on both the participants and volunteers. We are actively planning to host clinics again in 2025, including in the pilot cities and in new cities and countries.

The Start Anew clinics were developed by the Jones Day national team of Bethany Biesenthal, Leigh Krahenbuhl, Laura Tuell, Amy Zywicki, Yvonne Chan, Erin Sindberg Porter, Robert Hart, Carol Li, Shea Spreyer, Natalia Thomas, Karen O'Neill, and Micah Doak. The Jones Day team of Joe Altobelli, Mary Tomaro, Kevin Segrue, Jim Hurguy, Dan Baraona, Chris MacPhee, Evan Nichols, Alan Machurey, and Tim Hooker led the website and design efforts.

The following Jones Day teams led each of the individual cities' clinics. A huge thank you to all of them for their hard work and dedication.

Chicago: Bethany Biesenthal, Leigh Krahenbuhl, Robert Hart, Carol Li, Shea Spreyer, Karen O'Neill, Taylor Grode, Megan Anderson, Charlotte Hogan

Washington: Charlotte Taylor, Melissa Patterson, Alison Marshall, Lindsey Nelson, Amy Zywicki, Sheila Shadmand, Daria Bejan, Liz Fassih, Shelbie Rose, John Cheretis, Natalia Thomas

New York: Lauri Sawyer, James Loonam, Colleen Noonan Ryan, Amanda Dollinger, Grace Gale, Alex Gonzalez, Risa Lake, Ian Flink

Columbus: Joyce McKinniss, Dustin Koenig, Christy Wolf, Olivia Worthington, Brittany DePeder, Andrew Bair

Boston: Yvonne Chan, Kate Wallace, Jenna LaPointe, Lauren Murtagh, Sarah Goodman

