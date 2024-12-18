ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Policy Matters Podcast - Episode 45: International Political Economy And Business Immigration

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

United States Immigration
Daniela M. Mayer and Leon Rodriguez
Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Episode 45: International Political Economy and Business Immigration

On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seyfarth attorneys Daniela Mayer and Leon Rodriguez are joined by special guest Stephanie Oestreich, Managing Director, Myeloma Investment Fund, to discuss international political economy and business immigration implications– how national policy impacts economic growth, and how business immigration plays a role in corporate strategy.

Authors
Daniela M. Mayer
Leon Rodriguez
