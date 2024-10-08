ARTICLE
8 October 2024

Work Authorization Procedures Announced For Liberians Covered By DED

K
Klasko

Contributor

Klasko logo
Klasko Immigration Law Partners is dedicated to providing industry-leading employment-based, investment-based, and litigation immigration services to our clients. We help our clients achieve their goals by providing comprehensive immigration legal services. We have a reputation for creative solutions to difficult immigration problems through cutting-edge strategies. Our clients value our extreme responsiveness and our innovative, practical, and effective immigration strategies.
Explore Firm Details
On September 23, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced procedures for Liberians covered by Deferred Enforced Departure to apply for employment authorization documents that will be valid through June 30, 2026.
United States Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors

On September 23, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced procedures for Liberians covered by Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to apply for employment authorization documents (EADs) that will be valid through June 30, 2026.

USCIS is automatically extending through that date the validity of DED-related EADs bearing a Category Code of A11 and a Card Expires date of March 30, 2020; January 10, 2021; June 30, 2022; or June 30, 2024. The agency noted that nationals of Liberia, and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Liberia, do not need to apply for DED and are covered based on the terms described in President Biden's directive.

USCIS noted that the Department of Homeland Security may provide travel authorization at its discretion to those covered under DED for Liberians. Individuals who wish to travel outside of the United States may file Form I-131, Application for Travel Document. Individuals can also apply for an EAD by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

A Federal Register notice at 89 Fed. Reg. 77885 (Sept. 24, 2024) provides additional information about DED for Liberia and how eligible individuals may apply for a DED-based EAD or travel authorization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Klasko  
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More