Work Authorization Procedures Announced For Liberians Covered By DED

On September 23, 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced procedures for Liberians covered by Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to apply for employment authorization documents (EADs) that will be valid through June 30, 2026.

USCIS is automatically extending through that date the validity of DED-related EADs bearing a Category Code of A11 and a Card Expires date of March 30, 2020; January 10, 2021; June 30, 2022; or June 30, 2024. The agency noted that nationals of Liberia, and individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Liberia, do not need to apply for DED and are covered based on the terms described in President Biden's directive.

USCIS noted that the Department of Homeland Security may provide travel authorization at its discretion to those covered under DED for Liberians. Individuals who wish to travel outside of the United States may file Form I-131, Application for Travel Document. Individuals can also apply for an EAD by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.

A Federal Register notice at 89 Fed. Reg. 77885 (Sept. 24, 2024) provides additional information about DED for Liberia and how eligible individuals may apply for a DED-based EAD or travel authorization.

