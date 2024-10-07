ARTICLE
7 October 2024

USCIS Completes Second Random Selection For Regular Cap From Previously Submitted FY 2025 H-1B Cap Registrations

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on August 5, 2024, that it has completed its second random selection to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2025 H-1B regular cap numerical allocation.
As background, following its initial selections in March 2024, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it would need to select additional registrations for unique beneficiaries to reach the FY 2025 regular cap numerical allocation.

USCIS said it did not conduct a second selection for the advanced degree exemption (master's cap) because "enough masters cap registrations had already been selected and sufficient petitions were received based on these registrations as projected to meet the master's cap numerical allocation."

USCIS said it selected 114,017 beneficiaries, resulting in 120,603 selected registrations in the initial selection for the FY 2025 H-1B cap. The agency selected 13,607 beneficiaries in the second selection for the FY 2025 H-1B regular cap, resulting in 14,534 selected registrations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.

