F-1, M-1, J-1 Visa Interviews Resume With Enhanced Screening

At a Glance

The new screening measures direct U.S. consular officers to thoroughly review visa applicants' social media accounts and overall online presence.

The directive encourages applicants to set their social media profiles to "public," as private accounts may be perceived as an attempt to conceal information.

Consular officers are instructed to look for signs of hostility toward the United States, support for national security threats or endorsement of antisemitic harassment.

Due to the increased screening workload, the number of available visa appointment slots is expected to decline, resulting in longer appointment wait times and visa processing times.

History

On May 27, 2025, the U.S. State Department halted new visa interview appointments for foreign students and exchange visitors applying for F-1, M-1 and J-1 visas, citing concerns related to national security and public safety. At the time, the length and intent of the suspension were not clearly stated, though officials hinted at plans to introduce more rigorous vetting procedures, particularly related to social media vetting. This was later confirmed on June 18, 2025, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio directed U.S. embassies and consulates to resume scheduling interviews for new visa applicants under new screening guidelines.

These heightened screening measures aim to protect the United States from "foreign terrorists and other threats to national security and public safety." Additionally, the enhanced protocols are intended to aggressively counter antisemitism and to prioritize thorough vetting of visa applicants before they are allowed to enter the United States.

New Guidelines

U.S. consular officers are now instructed to conduct thorough reviews of the social media activity and overall online presence of each F-1, M-1 and J-1 visa applicant, including both first-time and returning applicants. Visa applicants are asked to set their social media accounts to "public" so that their content is accessible for review. The directive states that refusing to make profiles public or a lack of an online presence may be interpreted as an attempt to conceal information and could negatively affect the applicant's credibility. Additionally, consular officers are directed to examine not only social media but also any other online content related to the applicant that can be found through search engines or online databases.

The directive emphasizes that there should be no quotas or targets applied during the administrative processing of visa applications. Instead, consular officers are expected to take as much time as necessary to carefully assess each applicant's qualifications. Officers are authorized to create official social media accounts on various platforms in order to access applicants' profiles. The goal is to identify any potentially concerning information and to exercise heightened vigilance throughout the review process.

Specific Flags

U.S. consular officers are instructed to actively search for "any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States; of advocacy for, aid or of support for designated foreign terrorists and other threats to U.S. national security; or of support for unlawful antisemitic harassment or violence." Officers are also directed to identify and flag "applicants who demonstrate a history of political activism" and assess the likelihood of the applicant continuing such activism while in the United States. Furthermore, any inconsistencies uncovered between the vetting findings and the visa application must be investigated and could harm the credibility of the applicant.

Effect of New Guidelines and Practical Guidance

As resources are redirected toward enhanced vetting procedures, officials anticipate a reduction in the number of available F, J and M visa appointment slots. This may lead to longer wait times for interviews and extended visa processing periods. While expedited processing remains an option, U.S. consulates are directed to prioritize visa appointments for foreign-born physicians participating in medical exchange programs and to students applying to U.S. institutions where international students represent less than 15% of the total enrollment. If an applicant's online presence reveals potentially concerning information, the visa officer may either deny the visa outright or request a follow-up interview before making a final determination.

Foreign students and exchange visitors applying for F, J or M visas, should submit visa applications and schedule interviews as early as possible. The application process is expected to take longer due to enhanced screening measures and a backlog resulting from the recent four-week pause in interviews. Current visa holders who will need to renew their visa if they travel abroad may consider changing their international travel plans, as the situation is subject to change. Visa applicants should ensure their social media accounts are accessible ahead of their interview and keep their sponsoring university or exchange program sponsors informed throughout the application process.

Other International Travel Updates

These enhanced vetting measures do not impact the separate immigration and travel restrictions implemented by the current administration earlier this year. Applicants from countries subject to the existing travel ban remain under those limitations. Additionally, the U.S. State Department is collaborating with the Department of Homeland Security to revoke visas for Chinese students and increase scrutiny of future visa applications from the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. This policy is distinct from the global enhanced vetting procedures outlined above.

Presidential Proclamation 10949, which suspended visa issuance and admission to the United States to foreign nationals of certain countries, does include a national interest exception (NIE). Visa applicants who are subject to this proclamation and are otherwise ineligible for visa issuance or admission to the United States may be granted a visa based on a national interest exception on a limited, case-by-case basis. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that their travel supports a U.S. national interest; however, standard academic study in the United States is generally not viewed as meeting this criterion.

