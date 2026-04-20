Goodwin Bolsters Private Investment Funds Platform With Daniel Mencaroni In New York

Global law firm Goodwin announces the addition of Daniel Mencaroni as a partner in its Private Investment Funds group in New York, strengthening the firm's capabilities in advising private equity sponsors on fund formation and lifecycle management. His expertise spans domestic and offshore fund structuring, GP-led secondaries, and regulatory compliance matters for investment vehicles ranging from traditional private equity funds to specialized structures.

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Global law firm Goodwin today announced that Daniel Mencaroni has joined the firm’s Private Investment Funds group as a partner in the New York office.

“Daniel’s arrival builds on the strategic growth of our Private Investment Funds team,” said Eric Goldstein, partner at Goodwin. “His extensive experience advising leading global sponsors aligns with our industry focus, particularly in the private equity space. As fundraising activity accelerates and opportunities across our platform grow, Daniel’s practical, solution-oriented approach enhances our ability to deliver differentiated support across the fund lifecycle.”

Daniel advises domestic and foreign private equity sponsors in connection with the structuring, forming, and closure of domestic and offshore private equity funds, funds-of-funds, co-investment funds, funds-of-one, SMAs, access funds, and private funds in connection with GP-led secondaries. In addition, he advises sponsors and fund managers on a broad range of fund-related matters throughout the lifecycle of their investment vehicles. This includes incentive compensation and carried interest structures and regulatory compliance matters.

This announcement follows the recent hires of partners Julia Kolovarsky and Olya Kurilovich in the Private Investment Funds group in New York.

Goodwin's Private Investment Funds team, with more than 200 lawyers, brings over 50 years of experience representing more than 1,000 investment managers on funds ranging from under $10 million to over $25 billion, with core strengths in private equity, real estate, technology, and life sciences. The team is recognized as Private Funds/Hedge Funds Law Firm of the Year by U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms,” ranked by Chambers Global for Private Equity: Fund Formation, and listed among the top firms in Private Equity International’s Fund Formation League Table for Private Equity & Venture Funds and Infrastructure Funds. Goodwin is also ranked in PERE’s Fund Formation League Table – Real Estate Funds and was named Law Firm of the Year for Real Estate Fund Formation in Europe in the PERE Global Awards.

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