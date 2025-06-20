Over the last several years, financing options for private debt platforms have become increasingly diverse, leading to a broad range of products being available to managers who are seeking to leverage their investment portfolios.

Over the last several years, financing options for private debt platforms have become increasingly diverse, leading to a broad range of products being available to managers who are seeking to leverage their investment portfolios. In the chapter titled "Financing Your Private Debt Platform" in International Comparative Legal Guide's Lending & Secured Finance 2025, Dechert partners Jay Alicandri, Christopher Duerden, Ian Hartman, Angelina Liang and Edward Newlands provide a comprehensive overview of the various financing options that private debt fund managers have utilized recently.

Key products discussed include:

Senior Secured Facilities : Asset-based loans (ABLs), loans-to-SPVs (special purpose vehicles), hybrid subscription and ABL lines, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and hybrid variants.

: Asset-based loans (ABLs), loans-to-SPVs (special purpose vehicles), hybrid subscription and ABL lines, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and hybrid variants. Unsecured Notes : Rated notes, baby bonds, and convertible notes.

: Rated notes, baby bonds, and convertible notes. Structured Credit Products: Repurchase agreements, total return swaps, and forward contracts.

Each of these products serves different purposes and is provided by distinct investor groups, offering a broad spectrum of opportunities for fund managers. Learn more by reading the full chapter below.

Originally published by International Comparative Legal Guide's Lending & Secured Finance 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.