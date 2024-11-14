The Property Line: REITs On The Rise (Podcast)

self

The REIT industry is a major force in real estate, with public REITs holding approximately $2.5 trillion in assets and more than 170 million Americans invested in REITs. Despite difficult headwinds coming out of 2023, REITs have been on the rise in 2024, showing resilience in diverse sectors, including surprisingly positive performance in the office sector. REITs provide key insights into market trends and are an attractive option for investors seeking diversified portfolios.

In this episode, Abby McCarthy, senior vice president of investment affairs at Nareit, joins James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to discuss the fundamentals of the REIT industry, factors driving REIT growth, and the potential for convergence in public and private real estate valuations.

The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

