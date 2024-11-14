ARTICLE
14 November 2024

The Property Line: REITs On The Rise (Podcast)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
The REIT industry is a major force in real estate, with public REITs holding approximately $2.5 trillion in assets and more than 170 million Americans invested in REITs.
United States Finance and Banking
Photo of Eric M. Greenberg
Photo of James C. O'Brien
Authors

The REIT industry is a major force in real estate, with public REITs holding approximately $2.5 trillion in assets and more than 170 million Americans invested in REITs. Despite difficult headwinds coming out of 2023, REITs have been on the rise in 2024, showing resilience in diverse sectors, including surprisingly positive performance in the office sector. REITs provide key insights into market trends and are an attractive option for investors seeking diversified portfolios.

In this episode, Abby McCarthy, senior vice president of investment affairs at Nareit, joins James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg to discuss the fundamentals of the REIT industry, factors driving REIT growth, and the potential for convergence in public and private real estate valuations.

The Property Line" is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eric M. Greenberg
Eric M. Greenberg
Photo of James C. O'Brien
James C. O'Brien
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More