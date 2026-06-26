Lien vs. Payment Subordination In Fund Finance

Introduction

In the evolving fund finance market, understanding the nuances of debt priority is more critical than ever, particularly as we see continued innovation beyond the traditional single-tranche credit facility. The foundational concepts of lien subordination and payment subordination are often conflated despite their distinct legal effects. In this Legal Update, we explain their differences and implications when structuring complex fund financings.

What is Lien Subordination?

Lien subordination addresses the priority of multiple creditors’ respective security interests or liens in specific collateral. It is a contractual agreement in which the senior creditor and junior creditor agree that the junior creditor’s security interest in the shared collateral will have lower priority.

Focus: The collateral . Lien subordination governs the right to collect and sell the assets upon a default under the loan documentation.

. Lien subordination governs the right to collect and sell the assets upon a default under the loan documentation. Effect: Proceeds of the collateral . The senior creditor is entitled to receive the proceeds from the sale or realization of the collateral first, up to the full amount of the senior debt. The junior creditor only receives the remaining proceeds, if any, after the senior debt is satisfied.

. The senior creditor is entitled to receive the proceeds from the sale or realization of the collateral first, up to the full amount of the senior debt. The junior creditor only receives the remaining proceeds, if any, after the senior debt is satisfied. Example in Fund Finance : In a subscription credit facility, a lien subordination agreement governs the rights of a revolving credit facility lender vis-à-vis a subordinated term loan lender, both of whom have a security interest on the uncalled capital commitments. Lien subordination provisions contained in an intercreditor agreement or the credit agreement itself ensure the senior lender has first access to any investor capital commitments called to repay the loan.

: In a subscription credit facility, a lien subordination agreement governs the rights of a revolving credit facility lender vis-à-vis a subordinated term loan lender, both of whom have a security interest on the uncalled capital commitments. Lien subordination provisions contained in an intercreditor agreement or the credit agreement itself ensure the senior lender has first access to any investor capital commitments called to repay the loan. The Fine Print: The most common form is the first lien/second lien structure. Lien arrangements can be more complex, however, involving split-collateral where one creditor holds a first lien on specific assets (e.g., equipment) while the other holds a first lien on other assets (e.g., inventory). The core protection of lien subordination is the establishment of a strict waterfall for the distribution of cash realized from the sale of the common collateral, ensuring the senior debt is paid in full first. Crucially, lien subordination addresses the priority of collateral proceeds, meaning it does not automatically prevent the junior creditor from receiving cash payments (e.g., interest and fees) on their debt from sources other than shared collateral unless separate payment subordination provisions are included.

What is Payment Subordination?

Payment subordination, by contrast, addresses cash flow—the contractual obligation to pay a debt. It is an agreement where the junior creditor agrees not to receive payments on its debt, and the borrower is prohibited from making payments on the junior debt until the senior creditor’s debt is satisfied (or until certain conditions are met).

Focus: Cash . Payment subordination establishes the permissibility and priority of the actual cash payments on the debt.

. Payment subordination establishes the permissibility and priority of the actual cash payments on the debt. Effect: Cash flow . The junior creditor’s right to receive funds from the borrower is blocked, or “subordinated,” to the senior creditor’s repayment rights. This is a claim on the borrower’s assets generally, not just the collateral.

. The junior creditor’s right to receive funds from the borrower is blocked, or “subordinated,” to the senior creditor’s repayment rights. This is a claim on the borrower’s assets generally, not just the collateral. Example in Fund Finance : Management fee subordination, a common feature in subscription facilities, is a form of payment subordination. The investment manager agrees that its management fees (which are an unsecured obligation of the fund) will be blocked if, for example, a cash control event under the credit facility occurs and is continuing.

: Management fee subordination, a common feature in subscription facilities, is a form of payment subordination. The investment manager agrees that its management fees (which are an unsecured obligation of the fund) will be blocked if, for example, a cash control event under the credit facility occurs and is continuing. The Fine Print: Payment subordination clauses vary, but they consistently impose payment blockage on junior debt payments following an event of default under the senior debt. Typically, principal repayments on junior debt are prohibited, whereas interest payments are often permitted to accrue as Payment-in-Kind (PIK), which capitalizes the interest without requiring a cash outlay that could compromise the senior lender. Payments of punitive fees or increases to the interest rate (such as default interest) on the junior debt are often barred. A material default (e.g., a borrower’s bankruptcy or failure to make a senior debt payment) generally triggers an automatic, permanent payment block until the senior debt is repaid in full. For less severe defaults (e.g., covenant breaches), the senior creditor may be required to deliver a formal blockage notice to the junior creditor to temporarily trigger payment subordination. A crucial enforcement mechanism is the turnover provision, which requires the junior creditor to remit any payments received in violation of these restrictions to the senior creditor.

Key Distinction: Why Both Matter

While lien subordination determines who gets the collateral first, payment subordination determines who gets paid first from the operating cash flow. In many sophisticated fund financings, both types of subordination are necessary for the senior lender to be fully protected:

Lien Subordination protects the senior lender’s claim on the core shared collateral (e.g., capital commitments or certain investments) in an enforcement scenario, liquidation, or bankruptcy.

protects the senior lender’s claim on the core shared collateral (e.g., capital commitments or certain investments) in an enforcement scenario, liquidation, or bankruptcy. Payment Subordination protects the senior lender by ensuring the borrower’s cash flow isn’t diverted to pay the junior creditor, which could otherwise weaken the borrower’s ability to service the senior debt. It also provides strong defensive protection in the event of a borrower’s bankruptcy.

When drafting intercreditor agreements or credit agreement provisions, the documentation should clearly and intentionally address the priority of both liens and payments to accurately reflect the parties’ commercial agreement on risk allocation. Failing to do so can create dangerous ambiguities that only become apparent—and painfully costly—in a default scenario.

Conclusion

The convergence of diverse financing products in the fund finance market necessitates critical scrutiny of priority mechanics. Lenders and borrowers should understand that relying solely on a lien subordination agreement without clear payment subordination provisions can leave the senior creditor exposed.