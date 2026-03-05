ARTICLE
5 March 2026

GT Legal Food Talk Episode 30: Navigating Liquor Licensing: Inside The Legal Food & Beverage Landscape (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode of the Legal Food Talk podcast, host Justin Prochnow is joined by Greenberg Traurig colleague and liquor licensing group Chair Jonathan Bing for an in-depth conversation...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Justin J. Prochnow and Jonathan L. Bing
Justin J. Prochnow’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Media & Information industries

In the latest episode of the Legal Food Talk podcast, host Justin Prochnow is joined by Greenberg Traurig colleague and liquor licensing group Chair Jonathan Bing for an in-depth conversation about the legal intricacies of alcoholic beverage licensing in the United States, with a special focus on New York.

Jonathan shares his unique journey from law to politics and back, detailing his experience in the New York State Assembly and his current role guiding clients through the complex world of liquor licensing at Greenberg Traurig.

Justin and Jonathan also touch on marketing restrictions, tied-house laws, the impact of COVID-19 on restaurants and licensing, and what's on the horizon for 2026 in food and beverage law.

Whether you're in hospitality, retail, or just curious about the intersection of law and the food & beverage industry, this episode offers valuable insights.

Attachments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Justin J. Prochnow
Justin J. Prochnow
Photo of Jonathan L. Bing
Jonathan L. Bing
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More