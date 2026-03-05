GT Legal Food Talk Episode 30: Navigating Liquor Licensing: Inside The Legal Food & Beverage Landscape (Podcast)

In the latest episode of the Legal Food Talk podcast, host Justin Prochnow is joined by Greenberg Traurig colleague and liquor licensing group Chair Jonathan Bing for an in-depth conversation about the legal intricacies of alcoholic beverage licensing in the United States, with a special focus on New York.

Jonathan shares his unique journey from law to politics and back, detailing his experience in the New York State Assembly and his current role guiding clients through the complex world of liquor licensing at Greenberg Traurig.

Justin and Jonathan also touch on marketing restrictions, tied-house laws, the impact of COVID-19 on restaurants and licensing, and what's on the horizon for 2026 in food and beverage law.

Whether you're in hospitality, retail, or just curious about the intersection of law and the food & beverage industry, this episode offers valuable insights.

