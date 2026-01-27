Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 268

In This Issue:

Food Venture Financing Trends

Tapatio hot sauce is being acquired by private equity firm Highlander Partners for an undisclosed amount.

B&G Foods purchases Del Monte Foods' broth brands for $110 million.

Mission Produce buys avocado rival Calavo in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $430 million.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is 1st Course Capital.

1st Course Capital ("1CC") is an early stage venture capital firm that invests in innovative business models and technologies that change "how we grow, produce, and distribute food."

The portfolio companies include the following:

BlueCart: Powering B2B e-commerce solutions for the foodservice industry Bobbie: Infant formula produced using clean and transparent ingredients Ellement: Personalized prenatal supplements and customized support AgriDigital: Commodity trading platform remaking the supply chain for improved traceability and margins for farmers Dispatch Goods: Reverse logistics company offering re-usable packaging for restaurant delivery and takeout Maev: Building the future of dog care



Naturally Network

The 2026 Forecast: Resilience, Regulation, and Retail

Wednesday, January 28 | 1–2:15 p.m. CT

Location: Online Webinar

The natural products industry is currently navigating a "Great Recalibration." With sourcing costs rising and capital markets tightening, the path to 2026 requires more than just a great product—it requires a masterful grasp of unit economics and regulatory shifts.

Join Naturally Network this January for a transparent, data-driven update on the state of the industry. We're moving past the hype to discuss how the industry is actually navigating thin margins, shifting retail expectations, and the complex regulatory landscape.

Speakers:

Jennifer Barney, Member & Investor at The Angel Group

Member & Investor at The Angel Group Scott Dicker, Sr. Director, Insights of SPINS

Sr. Director, Insights of SPINS Loren Israelsen, Founder & President of United Natural Products Alliance

Founder & President of United Natural Products Alliance Annalea Krebs, Founder and CEO of Social Nature

Founder and CEO of Social Nature Gabriela Reyes, Manager, Fresh Growth Solutions at KeHe Distributors

Manager, Fresh Growth Solutions at KeHe Distributors Heather Terry, Founder/CEO of GoodSAM Foods

Register

Naturally Colorado

Naturally Colorado & Sleeping Giant Brewing & Beverage Networking Collision

Wednesday, January 28 | 5–8 p.m. MT

Location: Sleeping Giant Brewing & Beverage, 2500 W Fifth Ave, Denver, CO

Join Naturally Colorado for the next Networking Collision. This event is meant to be a casual, high-energy evening built for real connection across Colorado's natural and organic products community. Hosted by Rick DeSimone and Jason Ballein, this free, drop-in networking event is all about showing up as you are, meeting new faces, and strengthening the relationships that move our industry forward. Come for five minutes or stay the whole night.

Register

Naturally Seattle

Adapting to the New Consumer Reality

Thursday, January 29 | 12–1 p.m. PT

Location: Online Webinar

Get ready—2026 won't play by the old rules. From inflation fatigue to AI-driven shopping shifts, today's cautious consumers are redefining spending habits, trust, and brand loyalty.

Join Steve Zurek and Rachel Bonsignore from NIQ as they explore a year full of contrasts—and reveal where your next big opportunity lies. They'll cover:

The consumer mindset amid economic uncertainty

Reinventing the brand–consumer relationship

Seamless commerce: The next wave of the Omni Revolution

Disruptive trends shaping the future

Discover how brands and retailers can turn fragmentation into growth and build meaningful connections in a marketplace that's anything but predictable.

Register

Naturally New England

Negotiation Training Built for Founders, Sales, Procurement and Finance

Thursday, February 5 | 8 a.m.–4 p.m. ET

Location: Spindrift, 55 Chapel Street, Newton, MA

Register

Naturally Minnesota

February Founders Forum

Thursday, February 5 | 12–2 p.m. CT

Location: JT Mega Food Advertising, 4020 Minnetonka Boulevard, Minneapolis, MN

Join Naturally Minnesota for their February Founders Forum—a welcoming, founder-first gathering designed to spark honest conversation and meaningful connection. In a moment when uncertainty feels especially present and many founders are carrying more than usual, coming together in community matters more than ever. This forum is an opportunity to step out of isolation, share space with peers, and remember that you don't have to navigate this journey alone.

Founders will come together in an interactive, peer-driven discussion to share challenges, exchange insights, and learn from one another. Whether you're navigating early-stage decisions, scaling your business, or simply looking to connect with others who "get it," Founders Forum offers a supportive space to workshop ideas, ask questions, and leave with practical takeaways—and new connections—to move your business forward.

Speaker:

Simon Solis-Cohen, Founder of Huxley

Register

Naturally Seattle

Naturally Rising Seattle Info Session

Thursday, February 5 | 1–2 p.m. PT

Location: Online Webinar

Thinking about pitching your brand but not sure where to start? Join Naturally Seattle for an insider look at Naturally Rising Seattle—their regional pitch competition where emerging brands compete for cash prizes, mentorship, and a chance to advance to the national stage in August at Newtopia Now in Denver.

Register

Naturally Colorado

Morning Meetup: Nature Hike

Friday, February 6 | 8–9:30 a.m. MT

Location: Sanitas Valley Trail, Sunshine Canyon Dr, Boulder, CO

Join Naturally Colorado for a relaxed morning meetup at Sanitas Valley Trail in Boulder! Despite the chilly February weather, we'll be hitting the trails for some fresh air, good conversation and a walk with friends new and old. Please look for their lovely hosts, Jenna Fitch and John Simmons, leading this event!

Register

