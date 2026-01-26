Get In The Zone – The Entertainment Zone!

Southern California's list of designated "Entertainment Zones" may soon be growing!

Our prior eAlert ("Santa Monica Greenlights 'Entertainment Zone' to Revitalize Third Street Promenade") described how California Senate Bill 969 authorizes a city or county to create entertainment zones where patrons can carry and consume alcoholic drinks out of bars and restaurants and onto the public streets, sidewalks or public rights-of-way that are within the designated entertainment zone boundaries. We anticipate that, in addition to San Francisco, Santa Monica and Long Beach which already have established their Entertainment Zones, Downtown Culver City, California will have the next Entertainment Zone.

The Culver City Council is considering a proposal to establish its Downtown Business Improvement District (including key portions of Culver Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, as well as Town Plaza, The Culver Steps and Main Street) as an Entertainment Zone. Unlike the Entertainment Zones created by San Francisco, Santa Monica and Long Beach, the Culver City Entertainment Zone as drafted would be activated only for designated events (e.g., 4th of July celebrations, concerts or other city-sponsored events), but not on a full-time, seven-day-a-week basis. Nonetheless, it will be part of Calfornia's revitalization plan to boost local economies, bring in more tourism (perhaps just in time for the 2026 World Cup events) and social activities and aid in the recovery of the post-COVID era.

If the Culver City Council approves and adopts the Entertainment Zone, eligible licensees within the zone boundaries must first submit an Entertainment Zone Participation Notification to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) in order for their patrons to leave the premises with open drinks and containers (with restrictions on the types of containers). You can find the notification on the ABC's website at ABC | Entertainment Zone Participation Notice. Upon submitting the notification, the licensee can immediately participate in the Entertainment Zone. Participants will need to file a notification on an annual basis in order to continue to participate in the Entertainment Zone program.

Culver City has yet to adopt the final ordinance, so details like the specific boundaries, hours and list of eligible events are still up for debate and modification. We will keep our readers updated on major developments as the proposal moves through the Culver City Council – and whether Culver City really will be in the zone!

