Introducing How (In) The Health (Podcast)

Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell reunite as colleagues at Foley Hoag after first meeting as Affordable Care Act hires at CMS, bringing their combined expertise in Medicaid enrollment, dual-eligible populations, and hospice care to examine the forces reshaping American healthcare. They identify coverage preservation amid Medicaid changes and Medicare's pivot toward home and community-based non-medical supports as the two defining themes that will dominate the next decade of healthcare policy.

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In the first episode of our new healthcare podcast, How (in) the Health, Edo Banach and Caroline Farrell trace the winding paths that brought them together—first at CMS as Affordable Care Act hires, and now as colleagues at Foley Hoag. Their origin stories double as a primer on the forces shaping American healthcare: Medicaid enrollment battles, the dual-eligible population, hospice and palliative care, and the Affordable Care Act's unfinished promises.

From there, Edo and Caroline zero in on two mega-themes they believe will dominate the next decade: coverage preservation in the face of Medicaid changes under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and Medicare's shift toward non-medical supports delivered in the home and community. They then preview future episodes that will feature in-depth conversations on these and other topics, with experts from across the industry.

If you want to understand why so many of today's healthcare headlines feel like déjà vu, this conversation lays the groundwork.

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