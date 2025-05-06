ARTICLE
GT Legal Food Talk Episode 28: Insurance And Protecting Your Food, Beverage, And Supplement Business (Podcast)

Justin J. Prochnow and Stacy A. Carpenter

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig's Legal Food Talk podcast, host Justin Prochnow sits down for a roundtable discussion with guests Christopher Morey and Chris Strachan, alongside co-host and commercial litigator Stacy Carpenter.

Together, they delve into the critical role of insurance in the food, beverage, and supplement industries, covering everything from general liability and product recall coverage to stock throughput and directors and officers (D&O) insurance.

With real-world anecdotes, practical advice, and a touch of humor, the panel highlights the importance of working with specialized brokers, understanding policy exclusions, and discussing what to do to protect your business from unexpected risks.

