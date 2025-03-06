Attention North Carolina Retailers: Time To Renew Your ABC Permits!

If your business sells alcohol in North Carolina, now is the time to renew or register your Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) retail permit.

Failure to complete this process on time could result in penalties, increased costs, or even permit revocation. Here's what you need to know to stay compliant and keep your retail business running smoothly.

Important Renewal Deadlines

April 30, 2025 : This is the final day for retail permittees to renew their ABC permits without facing any penalties. Be sure to complete the process before this date to avoid unnecessary fees.

Late Fees : Beginning this year, SL-2024-41 mandates that permittees who fail to renew by April 30 will incur a 25% late fee . This additional cost could affect your business's bottom line, so be sure to complete the renewal process promptly.

: Beginning this year, mandates that permittees who fail to renew by will incur a . This additional cost could affect your business's bottom line, so be sure to complete the renewal process promptly. June 1, 2025: If your renewal is not completed by this date, your permit will be permanently revoked. If this happens, you'll need to reapply for a new permit, which could cause significant disruptions to your business and an inability to sell alcoholic beverages until the permits are reissued.

How to Renew

The renewal process is simple and can be done online through the ABC Permittee Portal. Pull up the retail PIN assigned to your account by the ABC Commission and visit the portal here: https://epay.abc.nc.gov/ to submit your renewal and make the necessary payments.

