Pharmacy Law And Licensing Highlights 2025

In reviewing some new 2025 pharmacy rules/laws a couple interesting changes caught this blogger's attention:
- As of December 30, 2024, Missouri has rolled out new rules related to prescription drug delivery requirements. The rules were implemented to enhance patient safety protections via revised drug handling, packaging, and delivery requirements. The rules include changes to the notification process, medication packaging, the handling of reports, and safety issues. Please see the Missouri Board's general, non-exhaustive summary addressing these changes at Prescription Delivery Guidance. See rule at 20 CSR 2220-2.013.
- The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy published its heavily anticipated licensure requirements for nonresident pharmacies, with licensing applications being accepted starting on January 1, 2025. Now, all nonresident pharmacies will need to be licensed in order to dispense prescription drugs to patients in Massachusetts. This also includes additional requirements for pharmacies that engage in sterile and complex nonsterile compounding. There is a grace period, however, and nonresident pharmacies will have until March 31, 2025 to secure licensure. Massachusetts will begin enforcement against non-licensed pharmacy dispensing beginning on May 1, 2025. Please note these helpful Nonresident Pharmacy Licensure FAQs
- California Pharmacists can continue to provide oral therapeutics to patients after a positive Covid-19 diagnosis. The most common drug Californians may be looking for this winter is Paxlovid®. California pharmacists are still able to provide the oral therapeutics without requiring you to visit your primary care physician through January 1, 2026. There are some specific procedures and rules related to change, which you can review at this link: California BOP 2025 Pharmacy Laws
- This is not a new law, but instead more of a comment for persons involved in state licensing. The California Board of Pharmacy updated many of the application forms and guidelines in late 2024. Specifically, the change of ownership/location documents are quite a bit different and include some new and helpful information to assist applicants wading through the very confusing and cumbersome licensing process. Most of the forms in California were several years old, so be sure to check their website to review the most updated forms.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.