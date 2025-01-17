To Be Or Coco-Not To Be: That's One Question Answered In FDA's Final Guidance Documents On Food Allergens

On January 6, 2025, FDA released two final guidance documents on food allergens: Questions and Answers Regarding Food Allergens, Including the Food Allergen Labeling Requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Edition 5), and Evaluating the Public Health Importance of Food Allergens Other Than the Major Food Allergens Listed in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Questions and Answers Regarding Food Allergens, Including the Food Allergen Labeling Requirements of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act

This final guidance replaces previous draft and final guidance documents on food allergen labeling that FDA issued in November 2022, which we discussed in a previous post. Among other changes, the final fifth edition revises and updates questions and answers related to allergen labeling. The most significant changes from the draft guidance are described below:

Tree Nuts: FDA clarified that only 12 tree nuts are considered tree nuts for purposes of allergen labeling due to the "robust body of scientific evidence support[ing] their inclusion in the list." These are listed in Table 1 of the final guidance:

Almond Black walnut Brazil nut California walnut Cashew Filbert/Hazelnut Heartnut/Japanese walnut Macadamia nut/Bush nut Pecan Pine nut/Pinon nut Pistachio Walnut (English, Persian)

Milk and Eggs: FDA has broadened its interpretation of both "milk" and "eggs," which it historically interpreted as from a domesticated cow and from a domesticated chicken, respectively. For purposes of food allergen labeling, FDA now considers "milk" to include milk from domesticated cows, goats, sheep, or other ruminant animals. Similarly, FDA now considers "eggs" to include eggs from domesticated chickens, ducks, geese, qual, and other fowl.

Allergen-Free Claims: FDA addressed "allergen-free" claims, confirming that firms may make voluntary statements on product labeling that certain allergens are absent from the product. Although there are no regulations on the specific conditions to make such a claim, the claim must be truthful and not misleading. Importantly, although the final guidance makes clear that food allergen labeling requirements do not apply to allergens that may be present unintentionally due to cross-contact (e.g., from the use of shared equipment during the production process), FDA expects that a product with an allergen-free claim contains none of the major food allergen, including unintended allergens due to cross-contact.

Evaluating the Public Health Importance of Food Allergens Other Than the Major Food Allergens Listed in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act

Under Section 201(qq) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, "major food allergens" include milk, eggs, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, and effective Jan. 1, 2023, sesame. This final guidance describes FDA's approach to evaluating food allergens not included in this nine-item list (i.e., non-listed allergens) to inform decisions on potential regulatory requirements for such allergens.

The final guidance largely matches FDA's draft guidance from 2022, which focuses on immunoglobulin E antibody (IgE)-mediated food allergies. In the final guidance, however, FDA stated that it also intends to evaluate food allergens acting through other mechanisms that may raise public health concerns. Consistent with the draft guidance, FDA will continue to evaluate the public health importance of food allergens on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the four following scientific factors:

Evidence of IgE-mediated food allergy; Prevalence of an IgE-mediated food allergy in the U.S. population; Severity of IgE0mediated food allergic reactions; and Allergenic potency.

In addition, FDA explained that it generally intends to evaluate additional data and information, including, for example, the prevalence and amounts of the food allergen in food that is not disclosed on the labeling, food product characteristics and production practices, and patient-centered studies or other patient-centered information, when applicable.

Any interested party may submit a citizen petition requesting that FDA evaluate the public health importance of a non-listed food allergen, establish regulatory requirements based on the public health importance of such an allergen, and/or disclose how it generally intends to evaluate the public health importance of such an allergen.

