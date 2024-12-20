ARTICLE
20 December 2024

FDA Announces New Center For Real-World Evidence Innovation

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
On December 12, 2024, FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) announced a new CDER Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI).
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Anna K. Abram,Nathan A. Brown, and Maddy L. Bolger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On December 12, 2024, FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) announced a new CDER Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI). The CCRI is intended to serve as the focal point to promote more efficient and consistent communications across CDER offices regarding real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE).

Advancing the use of RWD/E has been a priority for the agency and for manufacturers. It has also been a focus of Congress, as reflected in the most recent Prescription Drug User Fee Act reauthorization. The establishment of the CCRI reflects the growing volume and complexity of data available to support drug development and the agency's efforts to keep pace with these evolving dynamics. Enhanced computing power, emerging technologies and advances in epidemiological and statistical methods are transforming the drug development and manufacturing paradigms. Against this backdrop, CCRI's goal is to expand, coordinate, and promote consistency across RWD/E-related activities in CDER. The new center will initially focus on (1) scientific review and policy to include guidance and policy development; (2) coordinated outreach and engagement (e.g., workshops, meetings with external interested parties); (3) support of regulatory science; and (4) knowledge management (e.g., centralized repository, internal training).

For additional information regarding the newly announced Center please see the CCRI webpage.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anna K. Abram
Anna K. Abram
Photo of Nathan A. Brown
Nathan A. Brown
Photo of Maddy L. Bolger
Maddy L. Bolger
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More