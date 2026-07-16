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16 July 2026

MFN Drug Pricing: What Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Need To Know About Their International Agreements (Video)

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Arnold & Porter

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The Trump administration's executive order on drug pricing introduces Most Favored Nation (MFN) provisions that may render existing pharmaceutical contracts inadequate or counterproductive. Early assessment of international agreements under this new regime can create opportunities, while delayed action risks significant consequences for companies with pre-MFN contract terms.
United States Government, Public Sector
Samuel Lonergan
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In this episode of Inside Litigation, Sam Lonergan cuts to what matters: if your existing contracts were written before MFN was a consideration, the executive order on drug pricing may have just made the terms of those deals lacking and/or counterproductive — whether you know it or not.

According to Lonergan, an early assessment tends to create opportunities, whereas waiting on issues like this tends to create consequences.

Are your international agreements keeping pace with the MFN regime? If not, now is the time to find out.

Inside Litigation is our video series of brief insights into timely topics from our litigators.

Watch the rest of the Inside Litigation series here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Samuel Lonergan
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