AirBit Club Compensation: A Fund Has Been Established For Victims Of The Fraud

The AirBit Club fraud compensation procedure is now open, allowing victims to submit claims until 31 July 2026. Learn who qualifies for restitution, what documentation is required to prove direct financial losses, and how the cash-in/cash-out calculation method determines eligible compensation amounts from the seized assets fund.

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Have you lost funds through AirBit Club? Find out who can apply for compensation, which documents are required, and how to submit your claim by 31 July 2026.

The procedure for submitting compensation claims for victims of the AirBit Club fraud has officially begun: applications may be submitted until 31 July 2026.

Individuals who suffered a direct financial loss may apply, provided they can document the money or cryptocurrencies paid and any amounts eventually recovered.

The final decision regarding eligibility and compensation amounts rests with the United States Department of Justice.

This limited-time window is crucial for anyone seeking the return of funds lost through AirBit Club.

The procedure has been launched to allow victims of the AirBit Club fraud to seek restitution, within the applicable limits, of the assets seized by the US authorities.

Those who invested in the past now have the opportunity to participate in a compensation programme connected to the so-called AirBit Club Victim Fund and submit an AirBit Club compensation claim, but only within the specified deadlines and through a complete, consistent, and properly documented application.

AirBit Club Fraud: What You Need to Know

Founded in 2015, AirBit Club promised guaranteed passive daily returns generated through virtual currency mining and trading.

Over the following years, the project expanded and involved investors in multiple countries.

In reality, according to the US authorities, no genuine mining or trading activity was carried out on behalf of investors.

The returns displayed on the platform were fictitious, and the funds contributed by new members were allegedly used to sustain the scheme, pay earlier participants, and enrich the promoters.

The authorities determined that AirBit Club was effectively a global Ponzi scheme disguised as a multi-level cryptocurrency investment club.

Judicial developments and the AirBit Club compensation process

Following the arrests made in 2020, co-founders Pablo Renato Rodriguez and Gutemberg Dos Santos, together with other promoters, became involved in the US criminal proceedings relating to the AirBit Club fraud.

They pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering involving an estimated value of approximately USD 100 million.

The final court judgment ordered the confiscation of all illicit proceeds, including more than 16,000 Bitcoin.

Following the criminal proceedings, the United States Department of Justice ordered that the seized assets and resources be allocated to a fund intended to compensate, within the available limits, anyone able to demonstrate a direct financial loss caused by AirBit Club.

Official sources indicate different amounts depending on the scope considered: the restitution fund website refers to approximately USD 150 million in recovered assets, while the DOJ press release mentions more than USD 400 million in confiscated assets potentially available to compensate eligible victims.

For this reason, it is important to distinguish between the total value of confiscated assets, the assets effectively available for the procedure, and the sums that may eventually be distributed to individual claimants.

Who can apply for AirBit Club compensation

For the purposes of the compensation programme, relevant transactions are those connected to the conduct challenged in the criminal proceedings, as defined by the US authorities.

A person may potentially qualify if they suffered a direct financial loss due to AirBit Club, meaning they used their own funds or cryptocurrencies to join the programme and did not fully recover their investment.

Those who did not suffer an actual loss, those who withdrew more than they invested overall, or those who merely transferred funds on behalf of others without suffering a genuine personal loss are generally not considered eligible beneficiaries.

The programme is not limited to US citizens: investors residing abroad may also apply, provided they satisfy the requirements and properly document their position.

AirBit Club deadline: application by 31 July 2026

The authorities have established a deadline for submitting remission claims relating to AirBit Club: 31 July 2026.

For online applications, the petition must be submitted before midnight on 31 July 2026.

For paper applications sent by post, the form must bear a postmark no later than 31 July 2026.

Once the deadline has passed, late claims risk not being considered, regardless of the seriousness of the losses suffered.

The time window is therefore limited and should be used to:

gather the relevant documentation;

accurately reconstruct deposits and withdrawals;

correct any inconsistencies;

prepare a complete application compliant with the indicated criteria.

AirBit Club restitution process: how the procedure works

The procedure for requesting the return of lost funds follows specific rules outlined by the remission programme administrator and the Department of Justice:

“Cash-In, Cash-Out” calculation method : eligible losses are calculated solely on the basis of the actual money or cryptocurrencies paid to purchase the AirBit Club membership, deducting any sums recovered over time. Fictitious or virtual profits, expected interest, returns shown only on the platform, or theoretical changes in cryptocurrency value are not taken into account.

: eligible losses are calculated solely on the basis of the actual money or cryptocurrencies paid to purchase the AirBit Club membership, deducting any sums recovered over time. Fictitious or virtual profits, expected interest, returns shown only on the platform, or theoretical changes in cryptocurrency value are not taken into account. If, following the calculation, a position results overall in profit , meaning the person withdrew more than they invested, it is unlikely they will be recognised as a victim for programme purposes. Any payments received from other sources relating to the same investment may also be considered and affect the calculation of the compensable loss.

, meaning the person withdrew more than they invested, it is unlikely they will be recognised as a victim for programme purposes. Any payments received from other sources relating to the same investment may also be considered and affect the calculation of the compensable loss. Eligible claimants: only persons who suffered a direct net financial loss. Those who acted solely as intermediaries or did not sustain genuine losses are excluded.

Situation Possible Outcome You invested your own money or cryptocurrencies in AirBit Club and did not recover everything Potentially eligible You withdrew more than you invested Likely exclusion You only transferred funds on behalf of others Likely exclusion You purchased memberships with fictitious profits, points, or rewards Generally not compensable You promoted AirBit Club to others Case-by-case assessment You are the heir of a deceased victim Possible application with inheritance documentation

Information and documents required to obtain AirBit Club compensation

The authorities require concrete and verifiable documentation demonstrating investments, withdrawals, and losses.

Generally speaking, the following may be relevant:

proof of investment : bank statements showing wire transfers or payments made to AirBit Club or related entities;

: bank statements showing wire transfers or payments made to AirBit Club or related entities; proof of blockchain transactions : wallet reports and cryptocurrency transaction hashes, where the investment was made in crypto;

: wallet reports and cryptocurrency transaction hashes, where the investment was made in crypto; proof of direct financial losses : documentation showing the actual amount paid and not returned. Receipts, contracts, registration confirmations, and materials linking the payments to the individual investor;

: documentation showing the actual amount paid and not returned. Receipts, contracts, registration confirmations, and materials linking the payments to the individual investor; correspondence and communications : emails, messages, communications, receipts, and any document demonstrating your relationship with promoters or programme representatives;

: emails, messages, communications, receipts, and any document demonstrating your relationship with promoters or programme representatives; personal identification and personal details : identity documents, address details, and tax information where required. Personal data must be consistent with the information provided in the application;

: identity documents, address details, and tax information where required. Personal data must be consistent with the information provided in the application; additional documentation : any other evidence supporting your claim, such as expert reports, assessments, or statements confirming the loss. Screenshots of the AirBit Club account or dashboards may be used as supporting material, but on their own they are not considered sufficient evidence unless accompanied by proof of actual payments;

: any other evidence supporting your claim, such as expert reports, assessments, or statements confirming the loss. Screenshots of the AirBit Club account or dashboards may be used as supporting material, but on their own they are not considered sufficient evidence unless accompanied by proof of actual payments; inheritance documentation: required where the application is submitted by heirs or authorised representatives.

In the case of cash payments, it is necessary to reconstruct the position using all available documentation linking the sums to the investment, including receipts, written agreements, documentary testimony, indirect banking evidence, or other verifiable documentation.

Practical notes for completing the application

Completeness: submitting a complete and well-documented application increases the chances of acceptance and speeds up the process.

submitting a complete and well-documented application increases the chances of acceptance and speeds up the process. Consistency: ensure that amounts and dates are consistent across all submitted documents.

ensure that amounts and dates are consistent across all submitted documents. Translations: documents not written in English should ideally be translated.

Cryptocurrency investments and particular cases

Anyone who invested through cryptocurrencies must correctly identify the wallet used, outgoing and incoming transactions, and the connection between the wallet and the applicant.

For investments made in virtual currencies, documentation may include the type of cryptocurrency, amount, wallet address, transaction ID, and any additional evidence useful to connect the payment to the AirBit Club investment.

Transactions recorded on the blockchain may constitute a key element, but they must be presented clearly and comprehensibly for the compensation programme administrator.

The official FAQs also address complex situations, including:

investors who promoted AirBit Club to others: they are not automatically excluded, but their position is assessed with particular scrutiny, especially where they obtained significant profits or played an active role in the scheme;

they are not automatically excluded, but their position is assessed with particular scrutiny, especially where they obtained significant profits or played an active role in the scheme; heirs of deceased investors: the heir or legal heir may submit an application, provided they can demonstrate their legal standing and entitlement to receive any sums.

In such cases, legal and documentary management generally requires specific assistance.

In Summary

Key Point What You Need to Know Procedure Petition for Remission Deadline 31 July 2026 Calculation criterion cash-in/cash-out method Beneficiaries victims with direct financial losses Final decision US Department of Justice Attention the official procedure does not require payments to individuals claiming to represent the restitution fund

AirBit Club FAQ

Who can submit a restitution request?

Individuals who suffered a direct financial loss connected to AirBit Club and who can document money or cryptocurrencies personally invested in the programme may submit a claim.

What is the deadline for submitting the Petition?

The deadline for submission is 31 July 2026. For online applications, submission must occur before midnight on that date. For paper applications, the form must bear a postmark no later than 31 July 2026.

Can I apply if I live in Italy?

Yes. The programme is not limited to US citizens or residents. Investors residing abroad may also apply, provided they meet the requirements and document the loss.

Which documents are required?

Generally, proof of investments, such as statements, transactions, and receipts, documentation of direct losses through the cash-in/cash-out method, correspondence with the counterparty, and identity documents are required.

Are screenshots of the AirBit Club account sufficient?

No. Screenshots may be useful to demonstrate participation in the programme, but they are not sufficient on their own to prove the amount of the loss. They must be accompanied by evidence of actual payments.

What happens if I paid in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies?

The transaction must be documented by indicating, where available, the type of cryptocurrency, amount, wallet address, transaction ID, and proof linking the wallet to the claimant.

Is a lawyer mandatory?

No. Legal assistance is not mandatory. However, it may be useful in complex cases, where documentation is incomplete, where investments were made in cryptocurrencies, in international situations, or where there are doubts regarding eligibility.

Is compensation guaranteed?

No. Submission of the application does not automatically guarantee compensation. The final assessment regarding eligibility and compensation amounts rests with the United States Department of Justice.

Does the procedure require payments?

No. The official procedure does not require payments to individuals claiming to represent the restitution fund, the DOJ, or the US government.

How long does it take to obtain compensation?

Timing depends on the evaluation process of the claims, the complexity of the case, the documentation provided, and any requests for additional information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.