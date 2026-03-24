SEC Unveils Landmark Interpretive Guidance, Clarifying The Application Of Federal Securities Laws To Crypto Assets

In the words of SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, “[a]fter more than a decade of uncertainty, this interpretation will provide market participants with a clear understanding of how the Commission treats crypto assets under federal securities laws.

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On March 17, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC” or the “Commission”) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “CFTC”) issued a landmark joint interpretation1 of the definition of “security” (the “Interpretation”) clarifying how the U.S. federal securities laws apply to crypto assets and transactions involving crypto assets and signaling an end to more than a decade of regulation by enforcement.2

In the words of SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, “[a]fter more than a decade of uncertainty, this interpretation will provide market participants with a clear understanding of how the Commission treats crypto assets under federal securities laws. This is what regulatory agencies are supposed to do: draw clear lines in clear terms. It also acknowledges what the former administration refused to recognize – that most crypto assets are not themselves securities. And it reflects the reality that investment contracts can come to an end.”

The Interpretation—which applies prospectively—(1) classifies crypto assets into five categories and provides a coherent token taxonomy for digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins and digital securities; (2) addresses how a “non-security crypto asset”, which is a crypto asset that itself is not a security, may become subject to, and how it may cease to be subject to, an investment contract; and (3) clarifies the application of federal securities laws to airdrops, protocol mining, protocol staking and the wrapping of a non-security crypto asset.

The CFTC joined the SEC in the Interpretation and states that it will administer the Commodity Exchange Act consistently with this Interpretation and recognizes that certain non-security crypto assets may be commodities subject to the CFTC’s oversight.

The legal framework

The Interpretation is not intended to supersede or replace existing (and binding) legal precedent. The SEC reaffirms that Congress enacted a deliberately broad definition of “security” that turns on economic realities, encompassing enumerated instruments and elastic categories like “investment contract,” and that format or labels do not control. The Interpretation notes that federal courts and the Commission have long used the definition in SEC v. W.J. Howey Co., 328 U.S. 293 (1946) (Howey) of an investment contract as an investment of money in a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits from the efforts of others and that case law after In re Barkate, Release No. 3449542, 2004 WL 762434, at *3 n.13 (Apr. 8, 2004) also requires a common enterprise. The Interpretation emphasizes the importance of substance over form and stresses the Supreme Court’s instruction to focus on economic reality when applying the definition of “security.”

The new five-category taxonomy and security status

The Interpretation classifies crypto assets into five categories—digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins and digital securities—and analyzes each under the securities definition (though some crypto assets may not fit neatly into any single category or may exhibit hybrid characteristics spanning multiple categories). Digital commodities, digital collectibles, and digital tools, as defined in the Interpretation, are not themselves securities; stablecoins may or may not be securities depending on their characteristics and applicable statutes; and digital securities are securities by definition, regardless of tokenization.

Digital Commodities: Digital commodities are crypto assets intrinsically linked to and deriving value from a functional crypto system’s programmatic operation and supply-demand dynamics, not from the expectation of profits from others’ essential managerial efforts. They are integral to network operation, including consensus participation, fee payments and governance, and, like commodities generally, derive value from utility and market dynamics. The Commission provides illustrative examples of widely known assets it views as digital commodities based on current characteristics but makes clear that a crypto asset need not underlie a futures contract to qualify. Because they do not have the economic characteristics of securities or represent digitized enumerated instruments, digital commodities, as described, are not securities.

Digital Collectibles: Digital collectibles are crypto assets designed to be collected or used that may reference or convey rights to creative or cultural content or experiences; they typically do not provide rights to enterprise income or assets and often operate under end-user licenses. The Commission analogizes them to physical collectibles, noting their value reflects supply, demand, subject matter, popularity, or scarcity, not a purchaser’s reasonable expectation of profits from a creator’s essential managerial efforts after creation. The Commission cautions that fractionalization or similar structures can involve investment contracts even when the underlying collectible is not a security.

Digital Tools: Digital tools are crypto assets that perform practical functions—such as memberships, tickets, or identity credentials—and whose value derives from their functionality rather than passive yield or enterprise claims. The Commission emphasizes they often are non-transferable or “soul-bound,” can be issued programmatically or by a central party, and, as described, are not securities because they lack the economic characteristics and enumerated instrument features associated with securities. While developer activity can affect utility, typical representations for digital tools do not promise essential managerial efforts that would create a reasonable expectation of profits.

Stablecoins: Stablecoins are crypto assets designed to maintain a stable value relative to a reference asset, and the GENIUS Act excludes from the securities definition any “payment stablecoin issued by a permitted payment stablecoin issuer,” subject to that statute’s definitions and effective-date mechanics. Pending the GENIUS Act’s effectiveness, the SEC interprets that, for reasons set forth in the Division of Corporation Finance’s 2025 staff stablecoin statement, offers and sales of “Covered Stablecoins” (as defined in the GENIUS Act) do not involve securities, and payments stablecoins issued by registered foreign permitted issuers will generally be treated similarly even though not in the GENIUS Act’s statutory exclusion. Other stablecoins may meet the securities definition depending on facts and circumstances.

Digital Securities: Digital securities—often referred to as tokenized securities—are instruments enumerated in the securities definition that are formatted as or represented by crypto assets with ownership recorded in whole or part on a crypto network, and they remain securities irrespective of tokenization. Models vary, and rights afforded onchain can differ from traditional formats, but tokenization does not alter securities status; a security is a security whether recorded onchain or offchain, and non-financial benefits layered onto a security do not change that conclusion.

Table 1: SEC/CFTC crypto asset taxonomy and security status at a glance

Category Security Status under the Interpretation Comments and Examples Digital commodities Not securities as described; value tied to functional network operation and market dynamics, not others’ essential managerial efforts Used for consensus participation, gas fees and governance; examples include APT, AVAX, BTC, BCH, ADA, LINK, DOGE, ETH, HBAR, LTC, DOT, SHIB, SOL, XLM, XTZ, XRP, ALGO and LBC—all based on present characteristics and whose designations may evolve Digital collectibles Not securities as described; analogous to physical collectibles with value driven by subject matter, popularity or scarcity Fractionalization can create an investment contract even where the underlying collectible is not a security Digital tools Not securities as described; practical utility assets such as memberships or credentials Often non-transferable; value from functionality rather than passive yield or enterprise claims Stablecoins Payment stablecoins issued by “permitted” issuers will not be securities by operation of statute when GENIUS Act is effective “Covered Stablecoins” treated as non-securities per interpretation pending effectiveness of the GENIUS Act Others stablecoins may be securities depending on the facts and circumstances Definitions and issuer categories set by GENIUS Act; foreign permitted stablecoin issuers registered with OCC generally treated similarly Digital securities Securities by definition; tokenization does not change status May be issuer-tokenized or third-party tokenized; non-financial benefits do not negate securities status

When a non-security crypto asset becomes, and ceases to be, subject to an investment contract

The SEC centers its analysis on the issuer’s marketing and promotion when non-security crypto assets are offered, emphasizing that explicit representations or promises to undertake essential managerial efforts that drive expected profits will create an investment contract when coupled with an investment of money in a common enterprise. Detailed business plans with milestones, resource commitments and causal links between the issuer’s efforts and anticipated profits are more likely to give rise to reasonable expectations of profit under Howey than vague or non-actionable statements. The SEC highlights familiar offering structures like immediate-delivery coin sales and delayed-delivery agreements for future tokens, explaining that the sale occurs upon entry into the agreement and that the non-security asset becomes subject to an investment contract at that time, regardless of delivery timing. The SEC is explicit that subjecting a non-security asset to an investment contract does not convert the asset itself into a security.

Separation occurs when purchasers can no longer reasonably expect the issuer’s represented essential managerial efforts to remain connected to the asset; once the issuer has fulfilled those representations or promises, the associated investment contract ceases to exist and subsequent offers or sales of the non-security asset are not securities transactions unless a new investment contract is created. The Commission underscores that failure to register an offering of an investment contract, or to qualify for an exemption, remains a violation with investor rights and antifraud exposure even if the asset later separates from the contract.3 The Interpretation encourages precise, time-bound disclosures of promised efforts and milestones, and public notice when promises are fulfilled, to clarify when separation is achieved.

Protocol Mining and Protocol Staking: activities that do not involve securities transactions as described

The Commission explains core crypto network mechanics, noting that public, permissionless networks use consensus mechanisms to validate transactions and maintain state without designated intermediaries, and then analyzes protocol mining on proof-of-work networks and protocol staking on proof-of-stake networks. In the interpretive view, protocol mining and specified protocol staking activities, conducted in the manners and circumstances described, do not involve offers or sales of securities and therefore do not require Securities Act registration or an exemption.

For self or solo staking, a node operator stakes its own digital commodities and contributes resources to participate in validation, qualifying for protocol-determined rewards; these activities do not involve a reasonable expectation of profits from the essential managerial efforts of others. For custodial arrangements, the custodian acts as agent, does not decide whether, when, or how much to stake on behalf of depositors, and any selection of a node operator is treated as administrative or ministerial; the custodian does not fix or guarantee reward amounts, though it may deduct fees. For liquid staking, a liquid staking provider stakes on behalf of depositors and issues staking receipt tokens evidencing ownership of the deposited digital commodities and rewards; provider actions parallel custodial arrangements and are not treated as essential managerial efforts in this interpretation.

The Commission elaborates on operational details of liquid staking, including how rewards accrue programmatically and how staking receipt tokens can either represent a changing claim ratio as rewards and slashing losses occur or be issued and redeemed in amounts that track those outcomes while preserving a one-to-one token-to-commodity ratio. The Commission also describes ancillary convenience services—such as early unbonding facilitation, alternative reward payment cadences, and aggregation to meet protocol minimums—and views them as administrative or ministerial when implemented as described. Within this framework, the offer and sale of staking receipt tokens that are receipts for non-security crypto assets that are not subject to investment contracts do not involve securities; by contrast, receipts linked to digital securities or to non-security assets that remain subject to investment contracts are themselves securities. The interpretation ties this conclusion to the fact that such receipts do not themselves generate rewards or have the economic characteristics of securities and simply evidence ownership of deposited commodities. Wrapping: redeemable wrapped tokens that are receipts for non-security assets The Commission defines wrapping as depositing a crypto asset with a custodian or programmatic cross-chain bridge and receiving a redeemable wrapped token on a one-for-one basis that is backed and redeemable one-for-one for the deposited asset, with the provider holding the deposited asset solely for the benefit of wrapped token holders and prohibiting any use, pledge, or rehypothecation. Holders can redeem by returning the wrapped tokens for burning and release of the deposited crypto asset on a fixed one-for-one basis. When the wrapped token is a receipt for a non-security crypto asset that is not subject to an investment contract, its offer or sale does not involve a securities transaction; if the receipt represents a digital security or a non-security crypto asset that remains subject to an investment contract, the offer or sale is a securities transaction. The Commission reasons that such redeemable wrapped tokens, as described, lack the economic characteristics of securities and do not constitute derivative instruments enumerated in the securities definition; they merely evidence entitlement to the deposited asset. Certain airdrops: when no securities transaction is involved The Commission addresses the application of Howey to airdrops of non-security crypto assets that are not subject to an investment contract, explaining that such airdrops do not involve the offer or sale of securities, and it provides examples where retroactive or unannounced allocations based on prior usage or holdings do not trigger securities status in this interpretive view. The Commission clarifies that the interpretation does not address airdrops of digital securities, does not change what constitutes a “sale” of a security under the Securities Act or Exchange Act, and reiterates that the cited sale definitions by their terms do not apply to airdrops of non-security crypto assets not subject to investment contracts. Practical implications for market participants For tokenized securities and other digital securities, the message is continuity: all devices and instruments with the economic characteristics of securities are treated as securities irrespective of tokenization, and market participants should plan offerings, custody, transfer, and secondary activity accordingly. For non-security crypto assets, particularly those within the digital commodity, digital collectible, and digital tool categories as defined, the Interpretation provides greater certainty that the assets themselves are not securities, while emphasizing that an investment contract can arise—and later cease—based on issuer representations and promises tied to essential managerial efforts. Issuers should calibrate disclosures to specify milestones and post-fulfillment status to support separation, and they should recognize that failure to register or to meet antifraud obligations during the life of an investment contract remains actionable even if the asset later separates. Protocol miners, stakers, custodial staking service providers, and liquid staking providers operating as described can take comfort that their core activities, as defined in the Interpretation, do not involve securities offers or sales; however, deviations from the described parameters—such as a custodian deciding whether, when, or how much to stake—fall outside scope. Providers issuing staking receipt tokens or redeemable wrapped tokens that are receipts for non-security crypto assets not subject to investment contracts can similarly proceed without Securities Act registration under this interpretation, while providers dealing in receipts linked to digital securities or non-security assets still subject to investment contracts must treat those as securities. Stablecoin issuers and intermediaries should align plans with the GENIUS Act’s issuer categories and effective-date triggers and with the Commission’s interim position on “Covered Stablecoins,” while recognizing that non-covered stablecoins could still be securities based on their features. Although the Interpretation constitutes an interpretive rule which is not subject to the notice-and-comment requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act, the SEC signals ongoing openness to input, invites comments on all aspects of the Interpretation, and may “refine, revise, or expand” the Interpretation in response to such comments. Accordingly, market participants should proactively engage with the SEC through comments as well as closely monitor developments as the SEC may revise its interpretive position or use the Interpretation as a basis for future rulemaking. Please contact any member of our Fintech and Digital Assets team with questions concerning the Interpretation or its potential impact on your operations. Footnotes 1 Application of the Federal Securities Laws to Certain Types of Crypto Assets and Certain Transactions Involving Crypto Assets, SEC Release Nos. 33-11412; 34-105020). 2 The Interpretation expressly supersedes the SEC staff's April 2019 “Framework for ‘Investment Contract’ Analysis of Digital Assets,” which has been the primary analytical tool market participants have used for nearly seven years. 3 It also is important to note that secondary market transactions in a non-security crypto asset that remain subject to an investment contract are themselves securities transactions requiring registration or an exemption.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.