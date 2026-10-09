Community Bank Group Sues OCC Over National Bank Charters

On October 2, a community banking trade association filed a lawsuit against the OCC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging the agency's authority to grant national trust bank charters to cryptocurrency companies. The complaint alleges that the OCC exceeded its authority under the National Bank Act (NBA) and violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by permitting institutions that neither accept deposits nor primarily engage in fiduciary activities to obtain national trust bank charters.

Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.

On October 2, a community banking trade association filed a lawsuit against the OCC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging the agency's authority to grant national trust bank charters to cryptocurrency companies. The complaint alleges that the OCC exceeded its authority under the National Bank Act (NBA) and violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) by permitting institutions that neither accept deposits nor primarily engage in fiduciary activities to obtain national trust bank charters.

The lawsuit challenges the OCC's March 2026 final rule expanding the permissible activities of national trust banks (previously discussed here), its 2021 Interpretive Letter 1176, and the conditional approval of a cryptocurrency company's national trust bank charter. According to the trade association, these actions improperly expand the OCC's chartering authority and allow cryptocurrency companies to offer financial services without complying with certain requirements applicable to traditional banks. Specifically, the complaint alleges.

The trade association seeks to vacate the final rule, Interpretive Letter 1176, and the challenged conditional charter approval. It also requests injunctive relief preventing the OCC from relying on the rule or interpretive letter to approve additional charters.

Putting It Into Practice: The lawsuit adds uncertainty to the OCC's expanding national trust bank chartering framework, which has attracted growing interest from cryptocurrency and fintech companies. The OCC recently clarified its authority to permit national trust banks to conduct certain non-fiduciary activities. The litigation now places that interpretation before a federal court and could affect both existing approvals and future charter applications. Digital asset companies pursuing national trust bank charters should monitor the litigation and evaluate how potential changes to the OCC's authority could affect their proposed activities and chartering strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.