Crews Confirmed As Member Of NCUA Board

The Senate has confirmed John Crews to serve on the NCUA board. Crews will replace Kyle Hauptman as the sole board member of the agency and is expected to become chairman.

Hauptman’s term expired in August 2025, but he stayed on the board as permitted by section 102(c) of the Federal Credit Union Act, which allows any board member to continue to serve after the expiration of their term until a successor has qualified.

In January the Securities and Exchange Commission nominated Hauptman to serve as a member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. At the time, Hauptman said he intended to remain with the NCUA until a successor is chosen.

Crews currently serves as the Treasury Department’s deputy assistant secretary for financial institutions.

Before assuming his current position, Crews was policy director for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., where he covered economic and financial services policy. Before joining Scalise’s staff, Crews served as policy director for the Senate Banking Committee. During the first Trump administration, Crews worked in the White House on the National Economic Council, where he served as a special assistant to the president for economic policy.

America’s Credit Unions President/CEO Scott Simpson applauded the confirmation.

“An effective credit union regulator must be properly equipped to oversee the industry while providing credit unions access to the tools to take on today’s modern financial landscape,” Simpson said. “Throughout his career, Crews has shown a measured and thoughtful approach to innovation, stability and expanding access to affordable financial services. His experience will be an asset to the agency.”

Simpson urged President Trump to nominate two additional members to fill the three-person NCUA board.