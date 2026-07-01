SBA Issues Policy Update On Warehousing Investments For SBIC Applicants

Overview

On June 25, 2026, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), through its Office of Investment and Innovation (OII), issued a Policy Notice updating and clarifying its policies relating to warehousing investments by small business investment company (SBIC) applicants. The Notice revises and replaces the relevant section of the SBIC Standard Operating Procedures (SOP 10 10 1, dated January 10, 2025), specifically Chapter 2, Section 12(h)(3) (Warehousing Investments Post MAQ Submission and Pre-Licensure).

This update is significant for SBIC applicants and their affiliated fund managers, as it formalizes the conditions under which SBA will approve an SBIC’s purchase of investments warehoused by an Affiliate or Associate prior to licensure—providing greater certainty and predictability in the licensing process and ability to make pre-licensure investments.

Background: What Is Warehousing?

A “warehoused investment” is an investment made by an Affiliate or Associate of an SBIC applicant for the purpose of selling that asset to the applicant upon the applicant’s licensure as an SBIC. In practice, this allows emerging fund managers to pursue and close investment opportunities during the often-lengthy SBIC licensing process, rather than losing deals to timing constraints.

Historically, SBA has generally limited the ability of applicants to make pre-licensing investments, and the purchase of assets from an Associate is typically subject to SBA’s conflict of interest rules under 13 CFR § 107.730. However, recognizing that applicants need the flexibility to remain competitive in the marketplace and to close on deals consistent with the SBIC program’s mission, SBA has developed a framework permitting warehousing subject to specified conditions.

Conditions for SBA Approval of Warehoused Investments

SBA will evaluate a proposed purchase of warehoused investments on a case-by-case basis, but will generally approve such a purchase if all five of the following conditions are satisfied:

Timing of Investment. The warehoused investment must be made after the date of the applicant’s Management Assessment Questionnaire (MAQ) submission to OII. Written Notice to OII. The applicant must provide written notice to OII via email to warehousinginvestmentrequests@sba.gov within thirty (30) days of the Affiliate/Associate’s investment. The notice must state that: (x) an Affiliate/Associate has purchased the warehoused investment, and (y) the purchase is intended to operate as a warehousing investment for the SBIC. The subject line of the email must read: “Warehousing Investment Request” followed by the name of the SBIC license applicant. Reasonable Sale Price. The sale price of the investment to the SBIC must be reasonable and may not exceed the Affiliate/Associate’s original cost basis. No Material Adverse Events. The SBIC must certify, and be able to demonstrate upon SBA request, that at the time of transfer to the SBIC, no material adverse events have occurred since the Affiliate/Associate’s purchase of the warehoused investment. Eligibility Requirements. The SBIC must certify that the investment meets the SBIC program’s portfolio company eligibility requirements under 13 CFR Part 107.

Key Timing Requirement: Three-Month Transfer Window

If the above conditions are met, SBA will generally approve the transfer so long as the transfer of the warehoused investment to the SBIC takes place within three (3) months of the SBIC’s receipt of its license. Applicants should plan accordingly to ensure that all documentation and approvals are in order to close the transfer promptly following licensure.

What This Means for You: Key Takeaways