Debt Sales 101 Mini-Series — Episode 6: After The Close: Compliance, Oversight, And Ongoing Risk (Podcast)

self

In the final episode of our Debt Sales 101 mini-series, we focus on what happens after a debt sale closes and how sellers manage ongoing compliance, oversight, and risk. We discuss how regulators view debt sales as a managed activity rather than a clean exit and what that means for post-sale responsibilities.

From a regulatory perspective, sellers are expected to maintain reasonable oversight of buyers, particularly where consumer harm could arise. We discuss key post-close considerations, including monitoring complaints, credit bureau disputes, litigation trends, and regulatory developments, as well as the importance of maintaining an ongoing diligence process for repeat transactions.

We also address practical risk management issues, including handling buybacks, responding to buyer requests for documentation, and mitigating the impact of adverse court decisions. One important theme is that patterns in complaints and litigation can signal broader issues, and proactive monitoring can help prevent regulatory scrutiny or downstream risk.

The key takeaway from this final episode is that debt sales do not end at closing. They evolve over time. Successful programs treat debt sales as an ongoing process, with continuous feedback loops, documentation support, and compliance oversight. This approach helps protect brand, improve pricing, and strengthen long-term relationships with buyers.

View a transcript of the recording here.