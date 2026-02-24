ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Interoperability As The New Competitive Differentiator

AM
Alvarez & Marsal

Contributor

United States Finance and Banking
Alberto Corvo and Deb Seidner
Alberto Corvo’s articles from Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit, Consumer Industries and Media & Information industries

Legacy platforms, while precise and compliant, have become rigid fortresses that protect data rather than enable insights.

To remain competitive, firms must embrace intelligent architectures that unify data, support reasoning capabilities, and enable proactive decision-making. This evolution sets the stage for the next phase: leveraging interoperability as the defining advantage in an increasingly interconnected financial ecosystem.

In the second article in our three-part series, we reveal how and why institutions must evolve from traditional environments built to record transactions toward modern, composable ecosystems engineered for intelligence, connectivity, and velocity.

Our second article presents:

  1. From Silos to Cross-System Intelligence
  2. Designing for Connectivity and Speed
  3. Pathways to Composability: From Fragmentation to Intelligence
  4. Competitive Implications
  5. Industry Inflection Point and Execution Gap

Originally published 16 February 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alberto Corvo
Alberto Corvo
Photo of Deb Seidner
Deb Seidner
