Interoperability As The New Competitive Differentiator

Legacy platforms, while precise and compliant, have become rigid fortresses that protect data rather than enable insights.

To remain competitive, firms must embrace intelligent architectures that unify data, support reasoning capabilities, and enable proactive decision-making. This evolution sets the stage for the next phase: leveraging interoperability as the defining advantage in an increasingly interconnected financial ecosystem.

In the second article in our three-part series, we reveal how and why institutions must evolve from traditional environments built to record transactions toward modern, composable ecosystems engineered for intelligence, connectivity, and velocity.

Our second article presents:

From Silos to Cross-System Intelligence Designing for Connectivity and Speed Pathways to Composability: From Fragmentation to Intelligence Competitive Implications Industry Inflection Point and Execution Gap

Originally published 16 February 2026

