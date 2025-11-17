- in United States
- within Finance and Banking, Environment and Law Department Performance topic(s)
We are excited to launch the 2025 edition of our Global Bank Review on Innovating amid turbulence.
In 2025 financial institutions worldwide continue to navigate significant changes — changes driven by competition from incumbents and new entrants, shifting regulatory frameworks, an expanding and evolving threat environment, and accelerating technological advancement.
In this edition of our Global Bank Review, we explore how the sector is responding with resilience, innovation, and strategic clarity. In this edition we feature:
- Our interview with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's General Counsel on opening in the US and Asia, emerging technology and motor finance claims;
- Analysis of upcoming capital and prudential reforms and their implications;
- A global perspective on the growth of stablecoins and their impact on the banking sector;
- Our podcast on the future of wealth management and how firms are enhancing client experience through technology while managing legal complexity;
- Practical guidance on technology outsourcing, cybersecurity compliance, as well as people-focused GenAI strategies that are strengthening in-house legal teams;
- Analysis on the pressing need for firms to embed sustainability into governance and operations; and
- An exploration on how banks are reimagining their offices as collaborative hubs for innovation.
On behalf of our Global Banks Sector Group, we hope you enjoy reading this edition of our Global Bank Review.
The publication can be accessed here: 2025 Global Bank Review - Innovating amid turbulence.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.