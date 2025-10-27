AG Event Insider: 2025 NAAG Consumer Protection Fall Conference

Source: The State AG Report

Industry: Banking, Finance, Crypto; Securities, Food, Beverage, Nutritional Supplements

Area of Law: Artificial Intelligence, Consumer Finance, Mortgages & Debt, Consumer Protection, Cybersecurity, Data Security & Privacy

This year's NAAG Consumer Protection Fall Conference was held on October 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The conference brought together state AGs and AG staff, consumer advocates, and private sector stakeholders to address emerging consumer protection trends.

From Data to Diet: AG Panel Highlights Emerging State Laws

At the opening session, a panel of AAGs, along with a NAAG representative, discussed the growing wave of state laws targeting deceptive practices. They highlighted the adoption of data privacy statutes and the creation of enforcement units within AG offices. The panel also addressed new state-level regulations on ultra-processed foods (UPFs), including West Virginia laws banning certain UPFs from sale and use in school nutrition programs, and ongoing efforts to regulate electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), such as unauthorized e-cigarettes.

Student Loan Shake-Up: Policy Shifts Create Ripple Effects

A panel of student loan experts examined the sweeping changes reshaping the federal student loan system post-COVID. The end of the pandemic-era payment pause, combined with adjustments to repayment plans and borrowing limits, has created widespread consumer uncertainty. The panelists warned these shifts could impact the higher education and financial sectors, urging AG offices to stay current so they can help consumers navigate the evolving landscape.

Rising Debt Collection Litigation Spurs Regulatory Scrutiny

The next discussion spotlighted the growing issues in debt collection litigation. Driven by rising credit card delinquencies, these suits often result in default judgments in part due to inadequate consumer notice. Legislators are responding with reforms focused on ensuring proof of debt, improving consumer participation, and strengthening protections from garnishment—developments that could reshape compliance strategies for financial services and collection firms.

AGs Signal Enforcement Priorities, Invite Business Collaboration

New Hampshire AG John Formella, Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday, and District of Columbia AG Brian Schwalb outlined top consumer protection priorities, including mortgage debt, antitrust compliance in healthcare, data privacy, crypto scams, and AI-driven fraud. They emphasized strategic case selection to ensure positive constituent impact and the value of bipartisan cooperation. Addressing concerns about being anti-business, the AGs encouraged open communication with companies to resolve issues efficiently and collaboratively.

Hidden Fees Under Fire: Pricing Transparency Takes Center Stage

The final substantive panel highlighted growing state and federal efforts to crack down on hidden fees and mandate clearer pricing. AG representatives outlined new laws in California and Minnesota requiring total price disclosures inclusive of mandatory fees, while the FTC's final rule targets hidden fees in short-term lodging and event ticketing. A private sector representative highlighted the compliance challenges posed by inconsistent state regulations, underscoring the need for businesses to carefully navigate a patchwork legal landscape.

Key Takeaways

Overall, the conference underscored AGs' belief in bipartisan collaboration and ongoing AG focus on data privacy, AI, debt collection, and deceptive pricing. AGs encouraged businesses to engage early and directly with their offices to address consumer protection issues constructively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.