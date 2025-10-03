First Circuit Rules National Bank Act Does Not Preempt Rhode Island State Law: Is There Still Any Advantage To Having A National Bank Charter? (Podcast)

self

As our regular podcast listeners know, we ordinarily release a new podcast show once each week on Thursday. On a very few occasions, we have released a special extra podcast show during the same week. We have only done that when a development occurs which we feel is of extraordinary importance and time sensitive.

On September 22, the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit issued its unanimous opinion in Conti v. Citizens Bank, N.A. in which it held, in the context of a motion to dismiss a putative class action alleging that the Bank failed to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts in violation of a Rhode Island statute which requires the payment of interest on mortgage escrow accounts, that the National Bank Act does not preempt the Rhode Island statute. The Bank had argued that the National Bank Act preempts the Rhode Island statute and that, as such, it was not required to pay any interest on mortgage escrow accounts. The District Court had also held that such Rhode Island statute was preempted. See our recently published blog about The First Circuit Opinion in Conti.

While the Conti case involves the narrow question described above, the implications of the opinion are sweeping in nature and will require national banks to comply with a vast litany of state consumer protection laws throughout the country which may no longer be preempted by the National Bank Act. Since 2004, the OCC has had a regulation which expressly purports to preempt state statutes, like the Rhode Island statute, which requires the payment of interest on mortgage escrow accounts That same regulation purports to preempt most categories of other state consumer protection laws. Most national banks have been reasonably relying on the OCC preemption regulations and have not complied with most state consumer protection laws. The Conti opinion implicitly concludes that the OCC preemption regulations are invalid.

During our podcast show, we explain the history of the Conti case and the holding and reasoning of the First Circuit. We also discuss the Cantero opinion in the Supreme Court which led to the First Circuit opinion and similar cases in the Second and Ninth Circuits dealing with the same preemption issues. Most importantly, we will explain how we are helping national banks comply with state laws that are probably not preempted by the National Bank Act.

Alan Kaplinsky, the founder and practice leader of the Consumer Financial Services Group, hosted the webinar. He was joined by Joseph Schuster and Ron Vaske, partners in the Group who focus their practices in part on National Bank Act Preemption.

