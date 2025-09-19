ARTICLE
19 September 2025

FCC Sets New Record With USF Contribution Factor Soaring To 38.1% For Q4 2025

The FCC Managing Director issued a Public Notice on September 15, 2025, announcing the proposed Universal Service Fund ("USF") contribution factor for the fourth quarter of 2025...
Jonathan S. Marashlian
The FCC Managing Director issued a Public Notice on September 15, 2025, announcing the proposed Universal Service Fund ("USF") contribution factor for the fourth quarter of 2025 will be 38.1%, a 2.1% increase from last quarter's 36%. This announcement signifies a noteworthy escalation, setting a new record high at 38.1%, surpassing the previous peak of 36.3% recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Any reforms of the USF contribution system will likely take months — and potentially longer — to materialize in any meaningful way. Therefore, the industry should anticipate the quarterly USF contribution factor remaining at stratospheric levels for the foreseeable future.

