FCC Sets New Record With USF Contribution Factor Soaring To 38.1% For Q4 2025

The FCC Managing Director issued a Public Notice on September 15, 2025, announcing the proposed Universal Service Fund ("USF") contribution factor for the fourth quarter of 2025 will be 38.1%, a 2.1% increase from last quarter's 36%. This announcement signifies a noteworthy escalation, setting a new record high at 38.1%, surpassing the previous peak of 36.3% recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Any reforms of the USF contribution system will likely take months — and potentially longer — to materialize in any meaningful way. Therefore, the industry should anticipate the quarterly USF contribution factor remaining at stratospheric levels for the foreseeable future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.