FDIC Proposes Greater Flexibility For Digital And ATM Signage Requirements

On August 19, 2025, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Board of Directors published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to update regulations on how banks display the FDIC official digital sign and related non-deposit signage. The proposal aims to simplify signage requirements introduced in 2023, which mandated the use of the FDIC digital sign on ATMs, bank websites, mobile apps, and other digital deposit-taking channels, and give banks more flexibility in how they display the FDIC digital sign and non-deposit signage.

Design Standards for the FDIC Official Digital Sign. One of the key areas of focus is the design of the FDIC digital sign. The 2023 rule required specific color codes, font sizes, and layouts, but banks argued that such prescriptive standards could quickly become outdated and create technical challenges. The proposed updates eliminate many of the technical requirements and provide banks with more flexibility in using colors, fonts, and sizes.

Digital Banking Channels. The proposal also seeks to refine and scale back some of the signage requirements on digital banking channels. For example, under the proposed rule, the FDIC digital sign need only be displayed on pages where customers initiate deposit account opening and non-deposit signage need only be displayed on pages primarily dedicated to non-deposited products. Another area of refinement is the one-time notification that banks must provide when customers click through to third-party non-deposit products. The FDIC intends to retain the requirement but allow the notice to automatically disappear after a minimum amount of time.

ATMs. The FDIC is also proposing changes on the signage requirements for ATMs. Currently, signs must appear on every transaction screen, but banks warned that this was technically challenging and risked confusing customers. The revised rule would simplify matters by requiring the FDIC digital sign only on the initial "welcome" screen of an ATM and requiring non-deposit signage only on the initial non-deposit transaction screen. In addition, the proposed rule would expand an exception that allows banks to use the traditional, physical FDIC sign on certain ATMs.

Compliance Timeline. To give banks time to update their systems and processes, the FDIC is proposing a compliance date of January 1, 2027.

The FDIC is accepting comments on the proposed rule until October 20, 2025.

