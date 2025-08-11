Debt Download - August 2025

Welcome to Debt Download, Goodwin's monthly newsletter covering what you need to know in the leveraged finance market. Is the repricing market as hot as a Manhattan subway station in August? Read on to find out.



In the News

Goodwin Insights – One Big Beautiful Bill Act – Tax Highlights

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law on July 4, and with it comes substantial tax law changes. Goodwin partners Janet Andolina, Steven Clemens, Ora Grinberg, Daniel S. Karelitz and Eric C. Willenbacher provide an overview of some of those changes impacting companies and investors in the technology industry and early-stage companies generally, including changes to the tax cost of debt financing, in this Goodwin client alert.

In Case You Missed It – Check out these other recent Goodwin publications: The Trump Administration AI Action Plan: Faster, Higher, Stronger;One Big Beautiful Bill Act – Tax Implications for Life Sciences Industry; FinCEN to Postpone Effective Date and Reopen Anti-Money Laundering Rule for Investment Advisers; In Management Equity Repurchases, Who Determines Fair Market Value?; Changes to Birthright Citizenship and the Impact on Fertility and Assisted Reproduction Clinics

