FINRA Proposes Modernization Of Rules Governing Member Firm Workplaces

On April 14, 2025, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued Regulatory Notice 25-07, requesting comment on whether and how its rules, guidance, and processes governing the organization and supervision of member firm workplaces should be modernized to reflect significant shifts in industry operations. The comment deadline has been extended to July 14, 2025.

Background

FINRA's current framework—largely built around physical branch offices, in-person inspections, and paper-based filings—reflects a regulatory structure designed for a pre-digital, centralized work environment. Today's broker-dealer landscape is increasingly defined by distributed teams, AI-driven tools, cloud-based platforms, and investor expectations of real-time, digital-first interactions. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward remote and hybrid work, prompting FINRA to pilot new programs, including remote inspections and residential supervisory locations.

Notice 25-07 marks the beginning of a broader initiative to modernize FINRA's regulatory architecture, with the workplace model as the first area under review.

Key Areas Under Review

1. Office Definitions and Supervision

FINRA is re-evaluating the continued utility of the "branch office" and "office of supervisory jurisdiction" (OSJ) designations under Rule 3110. Among the considerations: whether private residences or virtual offices should be permanently recognized as compliant supervisory locations and whether remote inspections can be formalized beyond the pilot program.

2. Registration Processes and Information Requirements

The Notice questions whether Forms BD, BR, U4, and U5 (many of which fall under SEC oversight) continue to capture relevant data for modern workforce structures. FINRA seeks input on how to better reflect dynamic employment arrangements, evolving role definitions, and decentralized supervision.

3. Qualification and Continuing Education (CE)

Recent changes to CE delivery, including the Maintaining Qualifications Program (MQP), have embraced digital formats. FINRA is exploring whether additional modernization—such as pre-hire exam authorization or tailored CE based on role-specific risks—would enhance flexibility while preserving competency standards.

4. Customer Communications and Electronic Delivery

The Notice invites comments on whether current SEC and FINRA electronic delivery guidance adequately addresses investor expectations and technology capabilities, particularly with regard to negative consent letters and delivery under the E-SIGN Act. FINRA is also assessing potential risks for digitally disadvantaged investors.

5. Recordkeeping and Digital Communications

FINRA seeks clarity on how to apply Rule 17a-4(b)(4)'s undefined "business as such" standard in the context of AI-generated content, ephemeral messaging, dynamic websites, and chatbot interactions. Comments are requested on whether current retention requirements and supervisory obligations appropriately reflect modern communications technologies.

6. Compensation Structures

The treatment of continuing commissions and personal services entities (PSEs) under Rule 2040 remains a challenge. FINRA is exploring whether adjustments could allow for greater flexibility in accommodating retirements, unforeseen incapacity, or non-traditional business structures—while ensuring supervisory integrity and compliance with SEC "broker" registration principles.

7. Fraud Mitigation Tools

Given the rise in technology-enabled fraud, particularly targeting seniors and vulnerable investors, FINRA is examining whether additional tools, rule changes, or data-sharing mechanisms could help member firms detect and prevent exploitation more effectively.

8. FINRA Systems and Member Compliance Support

Finally, the Notice considers whether platforms such as FinPro, FLEX, and the Central Registration Depository (CRD) can be enhanced to streamline compliance workflows and reduce administrative burdens.

Takeaways

Regulatory Notice 25-07 signals FINRA's recognition that legacy structures must evolve to meet the demands of a digitized, mobile, and investor-centric environment. The modernization initiative represents a critical opportunity for member firms, technology providers, and industry stakeholders to shape a regulatory framework that better aligns with how today's broker-dealers operate—without compromising investor protection.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.