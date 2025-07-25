ISDA Launches Notices Hub For Online Delivery Of Notices

On July 16, 2025, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association launched the ISDA Notices Hub, a centralized online platform designed to make the process of delivering, receiving, and updating certain notices under the ISDA Master Agreement faster, safer, and easier.

Delivering an effective notice is critical for the operation of certain provisions under the ISDA Master Agreement, such as notice of default and termination. Delivery of such notices can face challenges due to stale notice details or other delivery issues which in turn can delay valuation of terminated trades. Some of these risks were highlighted during the financial crisis when many discovered that counterparty notice details in their agreements had not been updated and during the pandemic when physical delivery of notices was interrupted. Even a small delay in delivering an effective notice could cost a portfolio millions of dollars.

The ISDA Notices Hub reduces uncertainty surrounding delivery of notices. It will provide the ability to keep physical notice details up to date, instant delivery and receipt of critical notices with automated alerts, and a time and date stamp for delivered notices that can be used in legal proceedings. The ISDA Notices Hub will also allow for parties to exchange waivers, including for net asset value threshold events.

The ISDA Notices Hub is available through S&P Global Market Intelligence's Counterparty Manager platform and there is no cost for buy-side firms.

