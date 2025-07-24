ARTICLE
24 July 2025

Texas Court Vacates CFPB Medical Debt Reporting Rule

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On July 11, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas vacated the CFPB's Medical Debt Rule, concluding that the rule exceeded...
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia,Sammy Abdulrahim
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On July 11, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas vacated the CFPB's Medical Debt Rule, concluding that the rule exceeded the Bureau's statutory authority under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The decision blocks a major regulatory effort aimed at limiting the role of medical debt in credit underwriting. The CFPB's now-vacated rule also would have barred lenders from considering medical debt when evaluating loan applications.

The court entered a memorandum opinion and order in a lawsuit filed by two trade associations that challenged the rule under both the FCRA and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The Bureau, having changed its view on this issue, joined the parties in a joint motion for entry of judgment, and the court approved a consent decree vacating the rule in full. In its opinion, the court concluded that the rule conflicted with statutory text in FCRA, exceeded the Bureau's rulemaking authority, and failed to comply with the Administrative Procedure Act's requirement that agency rules be consistent with governing law.

Putting It Into Practice: In dicta, the court also held that state laws that ban the use of medical debt in credit reporting are preempted by FCRA. That holding directly conflicts with the First Circuit's 2022 decision in Consumer Data Industry Association v. Frey, which held that the FCRA does not broadly preempt state restrictions on medical debt reporting. With many states now enacting laws banning the inclusion of medical debt in credit reporting (previously discussed here, here, here, and here, and here), we will continue monitoring to see how the legal landscape shapes up.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Photo of Sammy Abdulrahim
Sammy Abdulrahim
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More