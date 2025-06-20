GENIUS Act Passes Senate

State of play
- Today the Senate passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) (available here) by a 68-30 vote, with strong bipartisan support.
- Acompeting bill called the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy Act of 2025 (STABLE Act) (available here) advanced out of the House Financial Services Committee (HFSC) in April 2025.
- With President Trump's goal of signing stablecoin legislation by August, some version of the two bills may soon become law.
- Both bills are heavily inspired by former HFSC Chair Patrick McHenry's Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act of 2023. While the two bills have been converging, a few important differences remain.
- We describe the key components of each bill, along with key differences, on the subsequent slides. Descriptions apply to both the GENIUS Act and STABLE Act unless otherwise noted.
- We have prepared a blackline comparing the GENIUS Act against the STABLE Act, available here.
Key definitions and concepts
Payment stablecoin. A digital asset:
- that is or is designed to be used as a means of payment or settlement;
- the issuer of which:
- is obligated to convert, redeem, or repurchase for a fixed amount of monetary value, not including a digital asset denominated in a fixed amount of monetary value, and
- represents that such issuer will maintain, or create the reasonable expectation that it will maintain, a stable value relative to the value of a fixed amount of monetary value; and
- that is not a national currency, deposit, or otherwise a security
Distributed ledger. Unclear whether an asset recorded on a private, permissioned blockchain could fall within the definition of "digital asset" or "payment stablecoin."
Interest. A permitted payment stablecoin issuer cannot pay payment stablecoin holders yield or interest.
- GENIUS Act also applies this prohibition to foreign payment stablecoin issuers.
Securities classification. Expressly states that payment stablecoins are not securities and permitted payment stablecoin issuers are not investment companies.
Tokenized deposits. Explicitly out of scope.
Permitted federal issuers and primary regulator 3
|Permitted federal issuers
|Primary regulator in both GENIUS Act and STABLE Act*
|Subsidiary of an IDI**
|The insured depository institution's (IDI) appropriate federal banking agency
Federal qualified issuer Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)
GENIUS Act:
- A "nonbank entity" (defined as a person that is not a depository institution or subsidiary of a depository institution)
- An uninsured national bank
- A federal branch of a foreign bank
STABLE Act:
- A subsidiary of a "nonbank entity" (defined as a person that is not an IDI or subsidiary of an IDI)
Permitted state issuers and primary regulator
|The appropriate state regulator is the primary regulator of state issuers in both the GENIUS Act and STABLE Act, with the Federal Reserve Board (FRB) or OCC having secondary authority.
|
GENIUS Act:
STABLE Act:
Treatment of foreign payment stablecoin issuers 5
|Bill
|Treatment of foreign payment stablecoin issuers
|GENIUS Act
|
Must be a permitted payment stablecoin issuer to "issue a payment stablecoin in the United States."
A payment stablecoin issued by a foreign payment stablecoin issuer cannot be traded on U.S. custodial trading platforms unless the foreign payment stablecoin issuer (1) satisfies a safe harbor to be established by the Treasury Secretary or (2) the issuer:*
A foreign payment stablecoin shall not be:
|STABLE Act
|
Like the GENIUS Act, must be a permitted payment stablecoin issuer to "issue a payment stablecoin in the United States."
Following 18 months after enactment of the bill, a foreign payment stablecoin cannot trade on U.S. custodial trading platforms, unless (1) the Treasury Secretary determines that the foreign regime's requirements are "comparable" to those in the bill and (2) the foreign payment stablecoin issuer consents to be subject to reporting and examination requirements as determined by the OCC (for nonbank issuers) or FRB (for bank issuers).
Key difference: treatment of non-financial issuers 6
|Bill
|Restrictions on non-financial stablecoin issuers
|GENIUS Act
|
A U.S. public company and any non-U.S. company that is not predominantly engaged in one or more financial activities, and its wholly or majority-owned subsidiaries or affiliates, may not issue a payment stablecoin unless the public company obtains a unanimous vote of the Stablecoin Certification Review Committee finding that:
Stablecoin Certification Review Committee must issue an interpretive rule clarifying these requirements within one year of enactment of GENIUS Act.
|STABLE Act
|No specific restriction.
Reserve requirements 7
|Reserve composition
|Reserve disclosures
|Rehypothecation
|Redemption
|Payment stablecoins must be backed on at least a 1:1 basis (i.e., issuer must maintain at least a 100% reserve).
|
Payment stablecoin issuers must publish monthly reports certified by the CEO and CFO disclosing the state of reserves. Criminal penalties for knowingly false certifications.
Reports must be examined monthly by a registered public accounting firm.
|Prohibition on rehypothecation, except for pledging short-term Treasuries for repurchase agreements.
|Issuers must have procedures to process "timely" redemptions.
|
Eligible assets:
