GENIUS Act Passes Senate

GENIUS Act

Must be a permitted payment stablecoin issuer to "issue a payment stablecoin in the United States." A payment stablecoin issued by a foreign payment stablecoin issuer cannot be traded on U.S. custodial trading platforms unless the foreign payment stablecoin issuer (1) satisfies a safe harbor to be established by the Treasury Secretary or (2) the issuer:* complies with lawful orders to seize, freeze, burn, or prevent the transfer of outstanding stablecoins;

is subject to a "comparable" regulatory regime, as determined by the Treasury Secretary upon a recommendation by each of the other members of the Stablecoin Certification Review Committee;

registers with the OCC and becomes subject to OCC oversight;

holds reserves in U.S. financial institutions sufficient to meet liquidity demands of U.S. customers; and

is not domiciled and regulated in a jurisdiction subject to comprehensive U.S. economic sanctions or determined by the Treasury Secretary to be a jurisdiction of primary money laundering concern. A foreign payment stablecoin shall not be: treated as cash or as a cash equivalent for accounting purposes;

eligible as cash or as a cash equivalent margin and collateral for SEC- and CFTC-regulated intermediaries; or

acceptable as a settlement asset to facilitate wholesale payments between banking organizations or by a payment infrastructure to facilitate exchange and settlement among banking organizations.