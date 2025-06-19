More Early Terminations Of Redlining Consent Orders

As previously reported, based on an unopposed motion submitted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) the October 2021 redlining consent order with Trustmark National Bank was terminated early, and the DOJ is seeking early termination of the September 2022 consent order with Lakeland Bank. The Lakeland Bank motion for early termination is being opposed by the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the National Fair Housing Alliance, and the New Jersey Citizen Action Education Fund.

Also, while the CFPB sought court approval to rescind the November 2024 redlining consent order with Townstone Financial, the court denied the motion.

The DOJ also has sought, and obtained court approval, for the early terminations of the following redlining consent orders:

The September 2022 consent order with Evolve Bank and Trust (terminated May 29, 2025). The DOJ stated in its unopposed motion for early termination that the bank "has complied with the requirements in the Consent Order to compensate aggrieved borrowers and pay a civil penalty to the United States, and Defendant is in substantial compliance with the injunctive terms of the Consent Order."

The October 2023 consent order with Ameris Bank (terminated May 20, 2025). The DOJ stated in its unopposed motion for early termination that the bank "has disbursed the full amount of the loan subsidy fund ($7,500,000) as required" and "is substantially in compliance with the other monetary and injunctive terms of the Consent Order."

The January 2024 consent order with Patriot Bank (terminated June 6, 2025). The DOJ stated in its unopposed motion for early termination that the bank "has demonstrated a commitment to remediation and has reached substantial compliance with the monetary and injunctive terms of the Consent Order." The DOJ also stated that the bank "has also committed to continuing its disbursement of the loan subsidy fund and to provide the United States confirmation of that disbursement upon completion."



The DOJ also filed a motion for the early termination of the June 2023 redlining consent order with Essa Bank. That motion is being challenged by the Housing Equality Center of Pennsylvania, the National Fair Housing Alliance, and POWER Interfaith.

