ARTICLE
19 June 2025

Schulte Partner Boris Ziser Featured On Nasdaq TradeTalks, "The Increased Demand For Alternative Investment Strategies Including Litigation Finance"

SR
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Contributor

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP logo
With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Boris Ziser, partner and co-head of Schulte Roth and Zabel's Finance Group, joined Nasdaq's TradeTalks to discuss the growing demand for alternative investment strategies, including litigation finance.
United States Finance and Banking
Boris Ziser
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Boris Ziser, partner and co-head of Schulte Roth and Zabel's Finance Group, joined Nasdaq's TradeTalks to discuss the growing demand for alternative investment strategies, including litigation finance. He highlighted the unique opportunities in this space, noting its potential for diversification and strong returns in volatile markets.

Watch here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Boris Ziser
Boris Ziser
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More