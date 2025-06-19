Schulte Partner Boris Ziser Featured On Nasdaq TradeTalks, "The Increased Demand For Alternative Investment Strategies Including Litigation Finance"

Boris Ziser, partner and co-head of Schulte Roth and Zabel's Finance Group, joined Nasdaq's TradeTalks to discuss the growing demand for alternative investment strategies, including litigation finance. He highlighted the unique opportunities in this space, noting its potential for diversification and strong returns in volatile markets.

Watch here.

