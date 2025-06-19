Schulte Partner Boris Ziser Featured On Nasdaq TradeTalks, "The Increased Demand For Alternative Investment Strategies Including Litigation Finance"

With a firm focus on private capital, Schulte Roth & Zabel comprises legal advisers and commercial problem-solvers who combine exceptional experience, industry insight, integrated intelligence and commercial creativity to help clients raise and invest assets and protect and expand their businesses.
Boris Ziser, partner and co-head of Schulte Roth and Zabel's Finance Group, joined Nasdaq's TradeTalks to discuss the growing demand for alternative investment strategies, including litigation finance.
Boris Ziser, partner and co-head of Schulte Roth and Zabel's
Finance Group, joined Nasdaq's TradeTalks to discuss
the growing demand for alternative investment strategies, including
litigation finance. He highlighted the unique opportunities in this
space, noting its potential for diversification and strong returns
in volatile markets.