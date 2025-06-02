FTC Enters Into Stipulated Order To Permanently Ban Global Circulation, And Its Owner, From Debt Collection Industry

Alleging that Global Circulation, Inc. (GCI) threatened consumers with jail time, lawsuits, and wage garnishments to pressure them into paying debts they did not owe, the FTC entered into a stipulated order with GCI and its owner, Kenneth Redon III, to permanently ban them from the debt collection industry.

The defendants were also enjoined from making misrepresentations to consumer about legal obligations, making false statements to obtain payment information, and impersonating other businesses. In addition, Redon and GCI were ordered to turn over their remaining assets to a receiver the court had previously appointed for GCI.

The stipulated motion to enter into order for permanent injunction and monetary judgment, which was ordered by the court on May 9, 2025, also imposes a monetary judgment of $9,684,338, which will be suspended after Redon and GCI turn over their assets. GCI and Redon will be required to pay the full amount if they are found to have lied about their finances.

In November 2024, the FTC obtained a temporary restraining order shutting down the alleged fraudulent debt collection scheme and putting GCI in receivership. In its first amended complaint, the FTC also accused the company of falsely claiming affiliation with specific lenders to trick consumers into paying, in violation of the FTC's Impersonation Rule.

The FTC alleged that since at least 2021, Defendants have collected over $4.5 million from consumers through their unlawful debt collection scheme.

The FTC said that GCI and Redon's business relied on false claims that consumers owed debts and that they would face dire consequences—including arrest—if the debts were not paid.

Among other things, the FTC alleged that Global and Redon:

Illegally contacted third parties, including consumers' relatives, while failing to provide required disclaimers and notices.

Routinely called consumers, often several times each week or multiple times per days. In many cases, the company left voicemails for the consumers, asking them to call the company back regarding an important legal matter. The FTC said the message did not include a disclosure that the company was a debt collector.

Sent consumers an email stating that a legal action was about to be filed against the consumer unless they call back at the telephone number listed in the email.

