CFPB Memo Details Less Oversight On Fintechs, Shift To State-Led Enforcement

On April 16, 2025, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s chief legal officer issued a memorandum to CFPB staff that set out the agency's 2025 supervision and enforcement priorities.

Per the memorandum, the CFPB is likely to only exercise authority it has expressly been granted via statute and then only for “actual” and “tangible” consumer harms to “identifiable victims with material and measurable consumer damages.”

Where permissible, the agency appears poised to defer to states and other federal agencies' supervisory and enforcement activities.

The CFPB will shift focus away from fintechs and in favor of the largest banks and depository institutions.

The memorandum, which the CFPB has not publicly released, provides that the CFPB “will focus its enforcement and supervision resources on pressing threats to consumers” and that, in order to focus on “tangible harms to consumers,” the CFPB will “shift resources away from enforcement and supervision that can be done by the States.”

The memorandum also rescinds all prior enforcement and supervision priority documents and explains the CFPB's focus in 2025 will be on the following:

The CFPB will engage in fewer supervisory exams and focus on “collaborative efforts.” The memorandum states the number of supervisory exams is “ever-increasing” and directs the CFPB's supervision staff to decrease the overall number of “events” by 50%. Going forward, supervision staff are also directed to focus on “conciliation, correction, and remediation of harms” identified in consumer complaints and “collaborative efforts” with supervised entities to resolve problems that will lead to measurable benefits to consumers.

In a move away from some of the hot topics under the Biden administration and former Director Chopra's leadership, the CFPB will “deprioritize” the following:

The CFPB will focus on service members and veterans. Going forward, the CFPB will prioritize providing redress to service members and their families and veterans.

Key Takeaways

The memorandum represents what is likely to be a drastic reduction in CFPB supervision and enforcement activity and encouragement for some state agencies to increase their oversight.

Instead of an agency that utilizes an expansive view of its authority to redress what it perceives as consumer harms, the memorandum suggests that the CFPB under the Trump administration will instead only look to exercise powers that it is explicitly granted via statute and, even then, only to address “actual” and “tangible” consumer harms. And, where permissible, the CFPB appears poised to defer to other federal agencies and the state regulators.

The reduced focus on fintechs, P2P platforms, consumer data, and digital payments will likely be well received by nonbanks, but all in the industry should be vigilant for state regulators to step into the space vacated by the CFPB.

