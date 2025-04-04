House Committee On Financial Services Urges The SEC To Withdraw Final And Proposed Rules

On 31 March 2025, the House Committee on Financial Services (Committee), in a letter to Acting Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mark Uyeda, identified a series of proposed and adopted rules that the SEC should withdraw or rescind. The letter notes the Committee's view that the SEC, under the prior Chair, had lost sight of its mission. The identified proposals and rules represent significant rulemaking efforts on the part of the SEC, many of which were controversial and subject to significant industry opposition. The specific proposals identified are the following:

While the Committee does not have the authority to compel the SEC to take action on any if these final or proposed rules, the letter is a strong indication of support for an overall deregulatory environment and could provide a blueprint for SEC regulatory policy once Paul Atkins is confirmed.

