Mississippi Foreclosure Basics

Lenders facing loan defaults on residential or commercial properties in Mississippi are often forced to pursue foreclosure measures if the default is not cured. Compared with other states, Mississippi has a relatively easy and streamlined foreclosure process for situations involving routine defaults with few complications. In more complex cases, Mississippi also affords lenders the right to pursue formal legal action through the filing of a complaint for judicial foreclosure. This article will provide a basic overview of each process, including some of the pros and cons of each.

Nonjudicial Foreclosure

The vast majority of foreclosures in Mississippi are conducted through the process of nonjudicial foreclosure, also known as "straight foreclosure." Nonjudicial foreclosure is a relatively quick and easy process whereby a lender declares a default, accelerates the loan balance, and gives the borrower an opportunity to cure, typically 30 days. At the end of the 30-day period, if the borrower has not cured the default, the lender can move forward by transmitting, posting, and publishing a notice of foreclosure sale.

Prior to doing so, the lender will need to have title work performed on the property in question to determine if there are any uncured tax sales, encroachments, unauthorized conveyances, or other issues that need to be addressed. In most cases, the lender will also need to file a "Substitution of Trustee," to designate a new trustee of the deed of trust to perform the foreclosure. Consequently, most foreclosure notices are captioned as "Substitute Trustee's Notice of Sale." Notice must be sent to the borrower, posted at the courthouse in the place commonly used for posting legal notices, and published in an authorized legal publication for the county where the property is located. Publication must be made once a week for three consecutive weeks, which has been defined as 21 continuous and uninterrupted days. For that reason, in practice, most foreclosure attorneys will run their notices in the local paper once a week for four weeks to ensure continuous presence of the notice for the statutory period.

On the date set for the sale, the foreclosing attorney and a lender representative should appear at the courthouse. Sales must be conducted between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on days the courthouse is open. In other words, a sale should not be set on a weekend or a recognized holiday. Most sales are conducted a few minutes after 11:00 a.m. Upon arriving at the courthouse, the attorney or the lender's representative should pull the foreclosure notice from the posting board. The attorney or lender's representative will also need to get the proof of publication from the local newspaper before or after the sale. The proof of publication must be attached to the substitute trustee's deed in order to effectuate proper filing of the deed and conveyance of the property. Filing fees will vary, based on the number of notations that must be made in the margins to reflect proper recordation. Payment methods can also vary, so it is always advisable to have cash on hand if recording the deed in person.

After the sale, the lender has one year to file suit against the borrower for any remaining deficiency. The deficiency is calculated as the balance of principal, interest, attorneys' fees, and costs of sale minus the foreclosure sale price. Entitlement to a deficiency is not automatic. Borrowers have certain defenses based on the commercial reasonableness of the sale, which involves examination of the sale price based on the appraised value and other factors. Under the case law, these types of defenses are not available to guarantors, at least in theory. Nevertheless, such issues are typically raised by guarantor defendants in post-foreclosure actions seeking to collect the balance. The one-year limitation on suing the borrower is also inapplicable to guarantors — again, at least in theory.

Judicial Foreclosure

Although Mississippi does notrequirejudicial foreclosure, Mississippi lawallowslenders to proceed by court action. A property conveyance made in conjunction with a judgment of judicial foreclosure should be accorded the highest level of insurability, because of the court decree associated with a finding that the lender has the right to foreclose, the resulting judgment granting the lender permission to do so, and the subsequent deed recorded. An extra level of assurance is also provided by the requirement of a post-sale report and approval by the court. The drawback to judicial foreclosures is that they are much more expensive and time-consuming than straight foreclosures. Thus, when the facts are straightforward, a straight foreclosure is preferable.

Judicial foreclosure comes into play when title work reveals an encroachment, an uncured interest, a matured tax sale, or some other cloud or issue that cannot be remedied through nonjudicial foreclosure. In addition, the judicial foreclosure process is valuable if there are problems with a property description, or problems with the documentation surrounding a loan. For example, if there is an error in the name of a party, a discrepancy in a maturity date, or a misdescription of the property in the deed of trust, a lender is well advised to file a complaint for judicial foreclosure coupled with a count for a declaratory judgment in order to cure such problems.

Judicial foreclosure complaints must be filed in the chancery court in the county where the property is located. The borrower and anyone else appearing in the chain of title whose interest will be affected must also be named. Borrowers have a right to defend against a judicial foreclosure action just as any defendant has a right to defend any sort of lawsuit filed against it. In most cases where the lender can show that money was loaned and that the property in question was intended to be taken as security for the loan, the lender can prevail. Problems arise when there is a fundamental disagreement over the scope of collateral, the particulars of a tract of property, whether payment was made, and those types of disputes. In addition, certain problems with deeds of trust are simply not curable (e.g., the omission of the beneficiary of the deed of trust) and must be dealt with in other ways.

Even if a borrower does not aggressively defend a judicial foreclosure action, the process can still be lengthy, even where the borrower defaults and the petitioning lender is entitled to seek a default judgment. In such cases, most chancery courts still require counsel and a lender's representative to set the matter for hearing and to appear in court to make a record of the entitlement to relief in order to get the judgment of judicial foreclosure.

Obtaining that judgment is not the final part of the process, though. The judgment simply allows the lender to publish notice and conduct a sale in the same way as it would conduct a nonjudicial foreclosure sale. The judicial foreclosure process also requires the "special commissioner" (as opposed to the substitute trustee in nonjudicial foreclosures) to file a post-sale report with the court, to seek approval of the sale. Once that final order is entered, the special commissioner can prepare a deed to transfer the property and can apply the funds received at the sale.

Summary and Conclusion

The overview of each process set forth above is not a comprehensive guide to Mississippi foreclosure practice. It is merely intended to acquaint readers with the basics of each method and the issues that will be faced. As with any legal issue presented, it will be necessary to consult with counsel to ensure proper handling.

