Cadwalader partner Peter Malyshev authored an article, "CFTC Under Trump Will Focus More on Existing Laws: Legal Insight," published by Bloomberg Law on January 16

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") is expected to focus more on fraud and manipulation and less on regulation by enforcement during the incoming Trump administration. In this article, Peter discusses the specific changes and shifting priorities coming to the CFTC under new leadership.

Read the full article here (subscription required).

